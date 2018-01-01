JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd.

BSE: 511082 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE403N01029
BSE LIVE 10:11 | 26 Aug Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 70.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 74.15
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 70.45
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 553
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 70.45
Sell Qty 19447.00
OPEN 70.45
CLOSE 74.15
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 70.45
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 553
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 70.45
Sell Qty 19447.00

About Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd.

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   553
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 213.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.12 1.82 -93.41
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.13 1.82 -92.86
Total Expenses 0.18 1.88 -90.43
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.06 33.33
Net Profit -0.05 -0.05 0
Equity Capital 15.69 15.69 -
> More on Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd Financials Results

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Florence Invest. 1835.00 -0.69 611.05
IL&FS Inv.Manag. 18.90 1.61 593.55
Nalwa Sons Invst 1095.00 2.15 562.83
Maa Jagdambe 70.45 -4.99 552.68
Crest Ventures 204.95 1.41 533.89
Goldline Intl. 10.08 0.00 525.17
Max Ventures 69.45 1.39 504.55
> More on Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd Peer Group

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.62
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 86.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.38
> More on Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.36% -0.67%
1 Month NA NA -1.26% -0.63%
3 Month NA NA 1.92% 1.20%
6 Month NA NA 5.31% 4.57%
1 Year NA NA 17.00% 16.37%
3 Year -34.22% NA 17.06% 18.64%

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 70.45
70.45
Week Low/High 0.00
70.45
Month Low/High 0.00
70.45
YEAR Low/High 0.00
70.45
All TIME Low/High 0.60
108.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks: