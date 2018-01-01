You are here » Home
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd.
|BSE: 511082
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE403N01029
|
BSE
LIVE
10:11 | 26 Aug
|
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|70.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|74.15
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|70.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|553
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|70.45
|Sell Qty
|19447.00
|OPEN
|70.45
|CLOSE
|74.15
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|70.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|553
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|70.45
|Sell Qty
|19447.00
About Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd.
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.12
|1.82
|-93.41
|Other Income
|0.01
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.13
|1.82
|-92.86
|Total Expenses
|0.18
|1.88
|-90.43
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.06
|33.33
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|-0.05
|0
|Equity Capital
|15.69
|15.69
| -
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd - Peer Group
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.36%
|-0.67%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.26%
|-0.63%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.92%
|1.20%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.31%
|4.57%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.00%
|16.37%
|3 Year
|-34.22%
|NA
|17.06%
|18.64%
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|70.45
|
|70.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|70.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|70.45
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|70.45
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|108.00
Quick Links for Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks: