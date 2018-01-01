JUST IN
Mac Charles (India) Ltd.

BSE: 507836 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE435D01014
BSE LIVE 14:28 | 12 Mar 337.55 -17.75
(-5.00%)
OPEN

345.00

 HIGH

350.00

 LOW

337.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mac Charles (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mac Charles (India) Ltd.

Mac Charles (India) Ltd

Mac Charles (India) established its hotel in collaboration with Holiday Inn, a division of Bass, UK. The hotel was promoted by C B Pradhanani, an NRI tycoon from Dubai. The five-star hotel made a soft opening in Nov.'86. In the next two years, the facilities gradually became functional and the hotel additives were in full swing. Failure to achieve planned business volumes, coupled with huge in...

Mac Charles (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   442
EPS - TTM () [*S] 17.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.20
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.82
Book Value / Share () [*S] 216.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mac Charles (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.79 14.63 14.76
Other Income 5.86 6.7 -12.54
Total Income 22.65 21.33 6.19
Total Expenses 10.68 10.07 6.06
Operating Profit 11.97 11.27 6.21
Net Profit 5.39 7.02 -23.22
Equity Capital 13.1 13.1 -
Mac Charles (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asian Hotels (N) 280.00 -0.36 544.60
Sayaji Hotels 300.00 4.11 525.60
Royal Orch.Hotel 172.10 -0.43 469.83
Mac Charles(I) 337.55 -5.00 442.19
Asian Hotels (E) 274.00 0.51 315.92
Asian Hotels (W) 264.25 -1.95 302.83
Advani Hotels. 59.90 4.54 276.74
Mac Charles (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 80.99
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 14.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.60
Mac Charles (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.00% NA 0.17% -0.85%
1 Month NA NA -1.44% -0.82%
3 Month -20.58% NA 1.74% 1.01%
6 Month -24.98% NA 5.12% 4.37%
1 Year -34.47% NA 16.79% 16.16%
3 Year 109.79% NA 16.85% 18.41%

Mac Charles (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 337.55
350.00
Week Low/High 337.55
360.00
Month Low/High 337.55
380.00
YEAR Low/High 337.55
574.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
679.00

