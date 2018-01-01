You are here » Home
» Company
» Mac Charles (India) Ltd
Mac Charles (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 507836
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE435D01014
|
BSE
LIVE
14:28 | 12 Mar
|
337.55
|
-17.75
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
345.00
|
HIGH
350.00
|
LOW
337.55
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mac Charles (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|345.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|355.30
|VOLUME
|5577
|52-Week high
|573.90
|52-Week low
|337.55
|P/E
|19.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|442
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|337.55
|Sell Qty
|371.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|442
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|345.00
|CLOSE
|355.30
|VOLUME
|5577
|52-Week high
|573.90
|52-Week low
|337.55
|P/E
|19.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|442
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|337.55
|Sell Qty
|371.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|442.19
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Mac Charles (India) Ltd.
Mac Charles (India) Ltd
Mac Charles (India) established its hotel in collaboration with Holiday Inn, a division of Bass, UK. The hotel was promoted by C B Pradhanani, an NRI tycoon from Dubai. The five-star hotel made a soft opening in Nov.'86.
In the next two years, the facilities gradually became functional and the hotel additives were in full swing. Failure to achieve planned business volumes, coupled with huge in...> More
Mac Charles (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mac Charles (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Mac Charles (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.79
|14.63
|14.76
|Other Income
|5.86
|6.7
|-12.54
|Total Income
|22.65
|21.33
|6.19
|Total Expenses
|10.68
|10.07
|6.06
|Operating Profit
|11.97
|11.27
|6.21
|Net Profit
|5.39
|7.02
|-23.22
|Equity Capital
|13.1
|13.1
| -
Mac Charles (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Mac Charles (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mac Charles (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.00%
|NA
|0.17%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.44%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-20.58%
|NA
|1.74%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|-24.98%
|NA
|5.12%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-34.47%
|NA
|16.79%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|109.79%
|NA
|16.85%
|18.41%
Mac Charles (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|337.55
|
|350.00
|Week Low/High
|337.55
|
|360.00
|Month Low/High
|337.55
|
|380.00
|YEAR Low/High
|337.55
|
|574.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|679.00
Quick Links for Mac Charles (India):