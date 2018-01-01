JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Machino Plastics Ltd

Machino Plastics Ltd.

BSE: 523248 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE082B01018
BSE 14:04 | 12 Mar 227.00 1.65
(0.73%)
OPEN

229.00

 HIGH

229.00

 LOW

227.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Machino Plastics Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 229.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 225.35
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 341.75
52-Week low 200.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 139
Buy Price 226.00
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 232.00
Sell Qty 50.00
OPEN 229.00
CLOSE 225.35
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 341.75
52-Week low 200.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 139
Buy Price 226.00
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 232.00
Sell Qty 50.00

About Machino Plastics Ltd.

Machino Plastics Ltd

Machino Plastic (MPL), a joint venture between M D Jindal (31%), Maruti Udyog (15.5%) and Suzuki Motors, Japan (15.5%), was set up in 1987 with two injection moulding machines. MPL manufactures bumpers, instrument panels and radiator grills primarily for Maruti. Its principal customer, Maruti Udyog plans to increase its production of cars to 2,75,000 in 1995-96, and to 3,30,000 in 1996-97. As a si...> More

Machino Plastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   139
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.89
Book Value / Share () [*S] 71.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Machino Plastics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 74.58 66.7 11.81
Other Income 0.02 0.01 100
Total Income 74.59 66.71 11.81
Total Expenses 67.11 58.08 15.55
Operating Profit 7.49 8.64 -13.31
Net Profit 0.94 1.7 -44.71
Equity Capital 6.14 6.14 -
> More on Machino Plastics Ltd Financials Results

Machino Plastics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Captain Polyp. 162.00 1.98 163.30
Beardsell 54.90 4.87 154.27
Dhabriya Poly. 139.00 -0.57 150.40
Machino Plastics 227.00 0.73 139.38
Jain Irrigat-DVR 65.80 1.46 126.99
Caprihans India 88.95 3.43 116.79
Tokyo Plast Intl 102.45 3.22 97.33
> More on Machino Plastics Ltd Peer Group

Machino Plastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.53
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 21.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.31
> More on Machino Plastics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Machino Plastics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.48% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.42% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -1.30% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -15.24% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -20.89% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 374.40% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Machino Plastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 227.00
229.00
Week Low/High 221.50
265.00
Month Low/High 215.00
265.00
YEAR Low/High 200.00
342.00
All TIME Low/High 5.25
342.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Machino Plastics: