Machino Plastics Ltd.
|BSE: 523248
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE082B01018
|BSE 14:04 | 12 Mar
|227.00
|
1.65
(0.73%)
|
OPEN
229.00
|
HIGH
229.00
|
LOW
227.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Machino Plastics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|229.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|225.35
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|341.75
|52-Week low
|200.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|139
|Buy Price
|226.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|232.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|139
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Machino Plastics Ltd.
Machino Plastic (MPL), a joint venture between M D Jindal (31%), Maruti Udyog (15.5%) and Suzuki Motors, Japan (15.5%), was set up in 1987 with two injection moulding machines. MPL manufactures bumpers, instrument panels and radiator grills primarily for Maruti. Its principal customer, Maruti Udyog plans to increase its production of cars to 2,75,000 in 1995-96, and to 3,30,000 in 1996-97. As a si...> More
Machino Plastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|139
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.89
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|71.87
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.16
Announcement
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On 28Th February 2018.
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
Machino Plastics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|74.58
|66.7
|11.81
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Total Income
|74.59
|66.71
|11.81
|Total Expenses
|67.11
|58.08
|15.55
|Operating Profit
|7.49
|8.64
|-13.31
|Net Profit
|0.94
|1.7
|-44.71
|Equity Capital
|6.14
|6.14
|-
Machino Plastics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Captain Polyp.
|162.00
|1.98
|163.30
|Beardsell
|54.90
|4.87
|154.27
|Dhabriya Poly.
|139.00
|-0.57
|150.40
|Machino Plastics
|227.00
|0.73
|139.38
|Jain Irrigat-DVR
|65.80
|1.46
|126.99
|Caprihans India
|88.95
|3.43
|116.79
|Tokyo Plast Intl
|102.45
|3.22
|97.33
Machino Plastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Machino Plastics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.48%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.42%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-1.30%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-15.24%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-20.89%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|374.40%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Machino Plastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|227.00
|
|229.00
|Week Low/High
|221.50
|
|265.00
|Month Low/High
|215.00
|
|265.00
|YEAR Low/High
|200.00
|
|342.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.25
|
|342.00
