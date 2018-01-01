Machino Plastics Ltd

Machino Plastic (MPL), a joint venture between M D Jindal (31%), Maruti Udyog (15.5%) and Suzuki Motors, Japan (15.5%), was set up in 1987 with two injection moulding machines. MPL manufactures bumpers, instrument panels and radiator grills primarily for Maruti. Its principal customer, Maruti Udyog plans to increase its production of cars to 2,75,000 in 1995-96, and to 3,30,000 in 1996-97. As a si...> More