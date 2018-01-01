JUST IN
Mack Trading Co Ltd.

BSE: 501471 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE436D01012
BSE LIVE 11:41 | 28 Feb 74.65 1.45
(1.98%)
OPEN

74.65

 HIGH

74.65

 LOW

74.65
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mack Trading Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mack Trading Co Ltd.

Mack Trading Co Ltd

Mack Trading Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 33.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.67
Book Value / Share () [*S] 100.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mack Trading Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 11.23 0.21 5247.62
Total Income 11.23 0.21 5247.62
Total Expenses 0.06 0.05 20
Operating Profit 11.17 0.16 6881.25
Net Profit 10.98 0.05 21860
Equity Capital 0.34 0.34 -
Mack Trading Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arnav Corp. 0.32 -3.03 2.86
Omansh Enterpri. 1.59 -4.79 2.82
JMG Corporation 1.31 -4.38 2.59
Mack Trading Co 74.65 1.98 2.54
Ind-Agiv Commer. 24.45 -4.86 2.44
Rubra Medicament 4.25 4.68 2.32
Noesis Industrie 0.78 -1.27 2.05
Mack Trading Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.37
Mack Trading Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.02% -0.90%
1 Month NA NA -1.60% -0.87%
3 Month NA NA 1.58% 0.96%
6 Month NA NA 4.96% 4.32%
1 Year NA NA 16.60% 16.10%
3 Year NA NA 16.67% 18.35%

Mack Trading Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 74.65
74.65
Week Low/High 0.00
74.65
Month Low/High 74.65
75.00
YEAR Low/High 74.65
75.00
All TIME Low/High 7.91
75.00

