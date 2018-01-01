Mack Trading Co Ltd.
|BSE: 501471
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE436D01012
|BSE LIVE 11:41 | 28 Feb
|74.65
|
1.45
(1.98%)
|
OPEN
74.65
|
HIGH
74.65
|
LOW
74.65
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mack Trading Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|74.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.20
|VOLUME
|60620
|52-Week high
|74.65
|52-Week low
|74.65
|P/E
|33.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|74.65
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|33.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Mack Trading Co Ltd.
Mack Trading Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.24
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|33.33
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.67
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|100.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.74
Announcement
Revised Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017.
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December2017.
Outcome Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Held On 30Th January2018.
Mack Trading Co Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|11.23
|0.21
|5247.62
|Total Income
|11.23
|0.21
|5247.62
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.05
|20
|Operating Profit
|11.17
|0.16
|6881.25
|Net Profit
|10.98
|0.05
|21860
|Equity Capital
|0.34
|0.34
|-
Mack Trading Co Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Arnav Corp.
|0.32
|-3.03
|2.86
|Omansh Enterpri.
|1.59
|-4.79
|2.82
|JMG Corporation
|1.31
|-4.38
|2.59
|Mack Trading Co
|74.65
|1.98
|2.54
|Ind-Agiv Commer.
|24.45
|-4.86
|2.44
|Rubra Medicament
|4.25
|4.68
|2.32
|Noesis Industrie
|0.78
|-1.27
|2.05
Mack Trading Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mack Trading Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.02%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.60%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.58%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.96%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.60%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|18.35%
Mack Trading Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|74.65
|
|74.65
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|74.65
|Month Low/High
|74.65
|
|75.00
|YEAR Low/High
|74.65
|
|75.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.91
|
|75.00
