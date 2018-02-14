You are here » Home
Macro International Ltd.
|BSE: 512600
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE307N01014
|
BSE
LIVE
12:37 | 20 Feb
|
11.26
|
-0.59
(-4.98%)
|
OPEN
11.26
|
HIGH
11.26
|
LOW
11.26
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Macro International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.26
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.85
|VOLUME
|8510
|52-Week high
|21.20
|52-Week low
|10.90
|P/E
|140.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.26
|Sell Qty
|12490.00
|OPEN
|11.26
|CLOSE
|11.85
|VOLUME
|8510
|52-Week high
|21.20
|52-Week low
|10.90
|P/E
|140.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.26
|Sell Qty
|12490.00
About Macro International Ltd.
Macro International Ltd
Macro (International) Exports Limited (MIEL), a Company promoted by the Kanpur based business house of Parasrampurias. MIEL obtained its certificate of Commencement of Business. The Company set up a departmental store at Plaza Kalpana, Birhana Road, Kanpur, offering a vide range of products such as readymade garments, electronic items, leather items, stationery, books, fast food centre etc.
Du...> More
Macro International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Macro International Ltd - Financial Results
Macro International Ltd - Peer Group
Macro International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Macro International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.32%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.13%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.53%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|-33.76%
|NA
|17.24%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.30%
|19.05%
Macro International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.26
|
|11.26
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.26
|Month Low/High
|11.26
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.90
|
|21.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.05
|
|32.00
Quick Links for Macro International: