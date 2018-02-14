JUST IN
Macro International Ltd.

BSE: 512600 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE307N01014
BSE LIVE 12:37 | 20 Feb 11.26 -0.59
(-4.98%)
OPEN

11.26

 HIGH

11.26

 LOW

11.26
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Macro International Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 11.26
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.85
VOLUME 8510
52-Week high 21.20
52-Week low 10.90
P/E 140.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.26
Sell Qty 12490.00
About Macro International Ltd.

Macro International Ltd

Macro (International) Exports Limited (MIEL), a Company promoted by the Kanpur based business house of Parasrampurias. MIEL obtained its certificate of Commencement of Business. The Company set up a departmental store at Plaza Kalpana, Birhana Road, Kanpur, offering a vide range of products such as readymade garments, electronic items, leather items, stationery, books, fast food centre etc. Du...> More

Macro International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 140.75
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Macro International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.08 0.08 0
Total Income 0.08 0.08 0
Total Expenses 0.07 0.07 0
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 3.99 3.99 -
Macro International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
B&B Realty 4.45 0.00 6.62
Indo-Asian Food 10.35 -0.48 5.34
RTCL 3.86 0.26 4.63
Macro Intl. 11.26 -4.98 4.47
Nyssa Corp. 1.49 0.00 4.47
Yuranus Infrast. 12.40 -4.62 4.34
Grovy India 30.40 -4.85 4.26
Macro International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.94
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.25
Macro International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.56% -0.32%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.29%
3 Month NA NA 2.13% 1.55%
6 Month NA NA 5.53% 4.93%
1 Year -33.76% NA 17.24% 16.77%
3 Year NA NA 17.30% 19.05%

Macro International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.26
11.26
Week Low/High 0.00
11.26
Month Low/High 11.26
11.00
YEAR Low/High 10.90
21.00
All TIME Low/High 4.05
32.00

