Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd.

BSE: 515093 Sector: Others
NSE: MADHAV ISIN Code: INE925C01016
BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar 61.20 2.20
(3.73%)
OPEN

59.00

 HIGH

62.35

 LOW

58.20
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 60.80 1.60
(2.70%)
OPEN

59.00

 HIGH

62.20

 LOW

58.30
About Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd.

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd

Incorporated on 7 Apr.'89 at Jaipur, Rajasthan, Madhav Marbles & Granites became public in 1990. It was promoted by Rajsingh Dungarpur, J H Dashora, R K Bapna and Lata Mangeshkar. The company processes marbles and granites. The products of the company are marble and granite tiles used for flooring and wall cladding in residential and commercial complexes, and also for interior decoration. T...> More

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   55
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.74
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.17
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.69
Book Value / Share () [*S] 136.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.99 16.21 -7.53
Other Income 1.22 0.89 37.08
Total Income 16.21 17.1 -5.2
Total Expenses 14.71 15.14 -2.84
Operating Profit 1.5 1.96 -23.47
Net Profit 0.43 1.08 -60.19
Equity Capital 8.95 8.95 -
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Starlog Enterp. 48.40 -0.21 57.93
Simran Farms 148.00 1.51 56.09
Presha Metall. 38.95 -4.88 55.66
Madhav Marbles 61.20 3.73 54.77
Mangalam Timber 27.30 1.87 50.04
Asya Infosoft 39.40 1.81 47.52
Camson Bio Tech. 15.70 2.28 47.10
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.60
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 4.03
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 48.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.11
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.24% -0.90% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.12% -1.38% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.21% -9.46% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -11.43% -9.12% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 3.64% 2.79% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 44.51% 39.93% 17.24% 19.02%

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 58.20
62.35
Week Low/High 57.00
62.35
Month Low/High 57.00
75.00
YEAR Low/High 48.75
87.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
171.00

