Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd.
|BSE: 515093
|Sector: Others
|NSE: MADHAV
|ISIN Code: INE925C01016
|
BSE
15:45 | 12 Mar
|
61.20
|
2.20
(3.73%)
|
OPEN
59.00
|
HIGH
62.35
|
LOW
58.20
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
60.80
|
1.60
(2.70%)
|
OPEN
59.00
|
HIGH
62.20
|
LOW
58.30
About Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd.
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd
Incorporated on 7 Apr.'89 at Jaipur, Rajasthan, Madhav Marbles & Granites became public in 1990. It was promoted by Rajsingh Dungarpur, J H Dashora, R K Bapna and Lata Mangeshkar.
The company processes marbles and granites. The products of the company are marble and granite tiles used for flooring and wall cladding in residential and commercial complexes, and also for interior decoration.
T...> More
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.99
|16.21
|-7.53
|Other Income
|1.22
|0.89
|37.08
|Total Income
|16.21
|17.1
|-5.2
|Total Expenses
|14.71
|15.14
|-2.84
|Operating Profit
|1.5
|1.96
|-23.47
|Net Profit
|0.43
|1.08
|-60.19
|Equity Capital
|8.95
|8.95
| -
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd - Peer Group
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.24%
|-0.90%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.12%
|-1.38%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.21%
|-9.46%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-11.43%
|-9.12%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|3.64%
|2.79%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|44.51%
|39.93%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|58.20
|
|62.35
|Week Low/High
|57.00
|
|62.35
|Month Low/High
|57.00
|
|75.00
|YEAR Low/High
|48.75
|
|87.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|171.00
