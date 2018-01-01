Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd

Incorporated on 7 Apr.'89 at Jaipur, Rajasthan, Madhav Marbles & Granites became public in 1990. It was promoted by Rajsingh Dungarpur, J H Dashora, R K Bapna and Lata Mangeshkar. The company processes marbles and granites. The products of the company are marble and granite tiles used for flooring and wall cladding in residential and commercial complexes, and also for interior decoration. T...> More