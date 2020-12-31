JUST IN
Madhucon Projects Ltd.

BSE: 531497 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MADHUCON ISIN Code: INE378D01032
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 24.05 0.10
(0.42%)
OPEN

24.80

 HIGH

27.70

 LOW

23.75
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 24.10 0.05
(0.21%)
OPEN

24.50

 HIGH

25.30

 LOW

23.60
OPEN 24.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.95
VOLUME 21982
52-Week high 65.40
52-Week low 23.65
P/E 12.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 177
Buy Price 24.10
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Madhucon Projects Ltd.

Madhucon Projects Ltd

Madhucon Projects Limited (MPL), a Hyderabad based ISO 9001-2000 and Flagship Company of Madhucon Group was incorporated on 15th March 1990 as Madhu Continental Constructions Pvt Ltd. One of India's leading 'Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC)' and 'Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT)' Contractor, the company have executed wide ranging projects in the areas of State & National Highways, ...> More

Madhucon Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   177
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.21
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 107.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Madhucon Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 114.47 151.99 -24.69
Other Income 1.2 4.83 -75.16
Total Income 115.67 156.81 -26.24
Total Expenses 87.84 112.21 -21.72
Operating Profit 27.83 44.61 -37.61
Net Profit 1.46 9.71 -84.96
Equity Capital 7.38 7.38 -
Madhucon Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
S V Global Mill 103.90 3.90 231.90
CHD Developers 15.75 -0.32 202.54
C C C L 4.48 -1.75 178.53
Madhucon Proj. 24.05 0.42 177.49
Coromandel Engg. 50.80 0.69 168.81
Max Heights 99.20 -2.27 154.85
Sri Krishna Con. 147.05 6.02 153.96
Madhucon Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.86
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.82
Madhucon Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.09% -11.23% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -22.67% -20.72% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -23.89% -26.52% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -16.06% -8.19% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -43.68% -44.66% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -61.33% -60.26% 17.24% 19.01%

Madhucon Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.75
27.70
Week Low/High 23.65
27.70
Month Low/High 23.65
32.00
YEAR Low/High 23.65
65.00
All TIME Low/High 1.40
435.00

