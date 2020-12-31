Madhucon Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 531497
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MADHUCON
|ISIN Code: INE378D01032
|BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar
|24.05
|
0.10
(0.42%)
|
OPEN
24.80
|
HIGH
27.70
|
LOW
23.75
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|24.10
|
0.05
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
24.50
|
HIGH
25.30
|
LOW
23.60
|OPEN
|24.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.95
|VOLUME
|21982
|52-Week high
|65.40
|52-Week low
|23.65
|P/E
|12.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|177
|Buy Price
|24.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|24.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|24.05
|VOLUME
|95430
|52-Week high
|65.40
|52-Week low
|23.60
|P/E
|12.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|177
|Buy Price
|24.20
|Buy Qty
|283.00
|Sell Price
|24.25
|Sell Qty
|228.00
|OPEN
|24.80
|CLOSE
|23.95
|VOLUME
|21982
|52-Week high
|65.40
|52-Week low
|23.65
|P/E
|12.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|177
|Buy Price
|24.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|24.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|24.05
|VOLUME
|95430
|52-Week high
|65.40
|52-Week low
|23.60
|P/E
|12.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|177.49
|Buy Price
|24.20
|Buy Qty
|283.00
|Sell Price
|24.25
|Sell Qty
|228.00
About Madhucon Projects Ltd.
Madhucon Projects Limited (MPL), a Hyderabad based ISO 9001-2000 and Flagship Company of Madhucon Group was incorporated on 15th March 1990 as Madhu Continental Constructions Pvt Ltd. One of India's leading 'Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC)' and 'Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT)' Contractor, the company have executed wide ranging projects in the areas of State & National Highways, ...> More
Madhucon Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|177
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.97
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.21
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.42
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|107.18
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.22
Announcement
-
-
BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED ON 12.02.2018 FOR APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR DEC 2017 QUARTER.
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Period Ended 31.12.2017
-
Madhucon Projects Ltd reply to clarification sought by the exchange
-
Madhucon Projects Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|114.47
|151.99
|-24.69
|Other Income
|1.2
|4.83
|-75.16
|Total Income
|115.67
|156.81
|-26.24
|Total Expenses
|87.84
|112.21
|-21.72
|Operating Profit
|27.83
|44.61
|-37.61
|Net Profit
|1.46
|9.71
|-84.96
|Equity Capital
|7.38
|7.38
|-
Madhucon Projects Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|S V Global Mill
|103.90
|3.90
|231.90
|CHD Developers
|15.75
|-0.32
|202.54
|C C C L
|4.48
|-1.75
|178.53
|Madhucon Proj.
|24.05
|0.42
|177.49
|Coromandel Engg.
|50.80
|0.69
|168.81
|Max Heights
|99.20
|-2.27
|154.85
|Sri Krishna Con.
|147.05
|6.02
|153.96
Madhucon Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Madhucon Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.09%
|-11.23%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-22.67%
|-20.72%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-23.89%
|-26.52%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-16.06%
|-8.19%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-43.68%
|-44.66%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-61.33%
|-60.26%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Madhucon Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.75
|
|27.70
|Week Low/High
|23.65
|
|27.70
|Month Low/High
|23.65
|
|32.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.65
|
|65.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.40
|
|435.00
Quick Links for Madhucon Projects:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices