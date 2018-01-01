You are here » Home
» Company
» Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd
Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511638
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE107C01011
|
BSE
LIVE
10:40 | 30 May
|
Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.65
|VOLUME
|2500
|52-Week high
|1.65
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.65
|Sell Qty
|17.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.65
|CLOSE
|1.65
|VOLUME
|2500
|52-Week high
|1.65
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.65
|Sell Qty
|17.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.58
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd.
Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd
Madhur Capital & Finance Limited is financing organization engaged in financial services since 1993. The company offers loans and Financial Services for Home Loans, Vehicle Loans, SME Loans, Gold Loans etc to satisfy their varied needs. They also provide Loans for working capital. They are also into Trading of various commodities....> More
Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd - Financial Results
Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.52%
|-0.57%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.10%
|-0.54%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.09%
|1.29%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.48%
|4.67%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.19%
|16.48%
|3 Year
|-19.12%
|NA
|17.25%
|18.75%
Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.65
|
|1.65
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.65
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.65
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.65
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|37.00
Quick Links for Madhur Capital & Finance: