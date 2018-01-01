JUST IN
Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511638 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE107C01011
BSE LIVE 10:40 | 30 May Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.65
VOLUME 2500
52-Week high 1.65
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.65
Sell Qty 17.00
About Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd.

Madhur Capital & Finance Limited is financing organization engaged in financial services since 1993. The company offers loans and Financial Services for Home Loans, Vehicle Loans, SME Loans, Gold Loans etc to satisfy their varied needs. They also provide Loans for working capital. They are also into Trading of various commodities....> More

Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2016 Mar 2015 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 9.59 9.59 -
> More on Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd Financials Results

Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Harmony Capital 5.55 0.00 1.66
Maruti Sec. 3.30 0.00 1.65
Beryl Securities 3.36 -4.82 1.63
Madhur Cap.& Fin 1.65 0.00 1.58
Saraswati Commer 15.44 4.96 1.54
Salem Erode Inv. 1.25 25.00 1.44
Kuber Udyog 4.18 -5.00 1.43
> More on Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd Peer Group

Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.05
> More on Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.52% -0.57%
1 Month NA NA -1.10% -0.54%
3 Month NA NA 2.09% 1.29%
6 Month NA NA 5.48% 4.67%
1 Year NA NA 17.19% 16.48%
3 Year -19.12% NA 17.25% 18.75%

Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.65
1.65
Week Low/High 0.00
1.65
Month Low/High 0.00
1.65
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.65
All TIME Low/High 0.30
37.00

