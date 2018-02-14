JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Madhur Industries Ltd

Madhur Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519279 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: MADHURFOOD ISIN Code: INE110C01015
BSE 15:03 | 12 Mar 13.20 0.61
(4.85%)
OPEN

13.20

 HIGH

13.20

 LOW

13.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Madhur Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.59
VOLUME 310
52-Week high 16.00
52-Week low 8.29
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 13.20
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 13.20
CLOSE 12.59
VOLUME 310
52-Week high 16.00
52-Week low 8.29
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 13.20
Sell Qty 10.00

About Madhur Industries Ltd.

Madhur Industries Ltd

Madhur Industries Ltd is a well-known name in the Indian food industry since 1975. It has achieved great reputation in the market because of the unique taste of its products, which it has maintained since it came into business. The quality products, perfect delivery schedules & competitive rates have brought Madhur Industries Ltd. among the topmost consumer food brands both in the national and...> More

Madhur Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Madhur Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.9 1.57 -42.68
Other Income -
Total Income 0.9 1.57 -42.68
Total Expenses 0.9 1.32 -31.82
Operating Profit 0.01 0.25 -96
Net Profit 0.01 0.25 -96
Equity Capital 4.09 4.09 -
> More on Madhur Industries Ltd Financials Results

Madhur Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shah Foods 98.50 -4.74 5.91
Mahaan Foods 15.60 -9.04 5.46
Agro Dutch Inds. 1.00 -2.91 5.44
Madhur Inds 13.20 4.85 5.40
Farmax India 0.09 -10.00 4.81
Kore Foods 3.60 4.05 4.19
R T Exports 9.45 5.00 4.12
> More on Madhur Industries Ltd Peer Group

Madhur Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.36
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.11
Indian Public 59.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.05
> More on Madhur Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Madhur Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.71% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 48.31% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -8.65% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Madhur Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.20
13.20
Week Low/High 12.59
13.00
Month Low/High 12.56
16.00
YEAR Low/High 8.29
16.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
130.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Madhur Industries: