Madhur Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519279
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: MADHURFOOD
|ISIN Code: INE110C01015
|BSE 15:03 | 12 Mar
|13.20
|
0.61
(4.85%)
|
OPEN
13.20
|
HIGH
13.20
|
LOW
13.20
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Madhur Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.59
|VOLUME
|310
|52-Week high
|16.00
|52-Week low
|8.29
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.20
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Madhur Industries Ltd.
Madhur Industries Ltd is a well-known name in the Indian food industry since 1975. It has achieved great reputation in the market because of the unique taste of its products, which it has maintained since it came into business. The quality products, perfect delivery schedules & competitive rates have brought Madhur Industries Ltd. among the topmost consumer food brands both in the national and...> More
Madhur Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.89
Announcement
-
-
-
-
COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 44 (3) OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND D
-
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED (DECEMBER) (2017)
Madhur Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.9
|1.57
|-42.68
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.9
|1.57
|-42.68
|Total Expenses
|0.9
|1.32
|-31.82
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.25
|-96
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.25
|-96
|Equity Capital
|4.09
|4.09
|-
Madhur Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shah Foods
|98.50
|-4.74
|5.91
|Mahaan Foods
|15.60
|-9.04
|5.46
|Agro Dutch Inds.
|1.00
|-2.91
|5.44
|Madhur Inds
|13.20
|4.85
|5.40
|Farmax India
|0.09
|-10.00
|4.81
|Kore Foods
|3.60
|4.05
|4.19
|R T Exports
|9.45
|5.00
|4.12
Madhur Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.71%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|48.31%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-8.65%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Madhur Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.20
|
|13.20
|Week Low/High
|12.59
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|12.56
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.29
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|130.00
