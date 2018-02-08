JUST IN
Madhusudan Industries Ltd.

BSE: 515059 Sector: Others
NSE: MADSUDIND ISIN Code: INE469C01023
About Madhusudan Industries Ltd.

Madhusudan Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'46, Madhusudan Industries (formerly Madhusudan Vegetable Products Company), now better known for its CERA range of sanitaryware and tiles, has emerged as a major force in the Indian ceramic industry. In 1980-81, it entered the sanitaryware industry, with its own technology. In 1987-88, it achieved a production of 8240 tpa (about 92% of the capacity). The company also exports s...> More

Madhusudan Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.36
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 50.14
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Madhusudan Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.28 0.27 3.7
Other Income 0.17 0.04 325
Total Income 0.45 0.31 45.16
Total Expenses 0.27 0.14 92.86
Operating Profit 0.18 0.17 5.88
Net Profit 0.05 0.1 -50
Equity Capital 2.69 2.69 -
Madhusudan Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Superior Indus. 10.08 -5.00 13.96
Natraj Proteins 30.70 -4.81 11.51
KGN Enterprises 5.62 0.00 11.50
Madhusudan Inds. 18.05 -5.00 9.71
Murli Industries 1.27 -4.51 9.16
Tirupati Inds. 11.02 4.95 8.22
Spisys 7.90 -4.70 7.15
Madhusudan Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.54
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 5.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 32.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.76
Madhusudan Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.20% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -6.96% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Madhusudan Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.05
18.05
Week Low/High 18.05
20.00
Month Low/High 18.05
21.00
YEAR Low/High 11.60
31.00
All TIME Low/High 2.80
170.00

