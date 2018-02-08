You are here » Home
» Company
» Madhusudan Industries Ltd
Madhusudan Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 515059
|Sector: Others
|NSE: MADSUDIND
|ISIN Code: INE469C01023
|
BSE
15:24 | 12 Mar
|
18.05
|
-0.95
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
18.05
|
HIGH
18.05
|
LOW
18.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Madhusudan Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.00
|VOLUME
|6
|52-Week high
|30.50
|52-Week low
|11.60
|P/E
|50.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.05
|Sell Qty
|44.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|50.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|18.05
|CLOSE
|19.00
|VOLUME
|6
|52-Week high
|30.50
|52-Week low
|11.60
|P/E
|50.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.05
|Sell Qty
|44.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|50.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9.71
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Madhusudan Industries Ltd.
Madhusudan Industries Ltd
Incorporated in Feb.'46, Madhusudan Industries (formerly Madhusudan Vegetable Products Company), now better known for its CERA range of sanitaryware and tiles, has emerged as a major force in the Indian ceramic industry. In 1980-81, it entered the sanitaryware industry, with its own technology. In 1987-88, it achieved a production of 8240 tpa (about 92% of the capacity). The company also exports s...> More
Madhusudan Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Madhusudan Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Madhusudan Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.28
|0.27
|3.7
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.04
|325
|Total Income
|0.45
|0.31
|45.16
|Total Expenses
|0.27
|0.14
|92.86
|Operating Profit
|0.18
|0.17
|5.88
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.1
|-50
|Equity Capital
|2.69
|2.69
| -
Madhusudan Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Madhusudan Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Madhusudan Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.20%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-6.96%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Madhusudan Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.05
|
|18.05
|Week Low/High
|18.05
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|18.05
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.60
|
|31.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.80
|
|170.00
Quick Links for Madhusudan Industries: