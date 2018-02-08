Madhusudan Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'46, Madhusudan Industries (formerly Madhusudan Vegetable Products Company), now better known for its CERA range of sanitaryware and tiles, has emerged as a major force in the Indian ceramic industry. In 1980-81, it entered the sanitaryware industry, with its own technology. In 1987-88, it achieved a production of 8240 tpa (about 92% of the capacity). The company also exports s...> More