JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Madhusudan Securities Ltd

Madhusudan Securities Ltd.

BSE: 511000 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE856D01011
BSE LIVE 14:17 | 03 Jan Madhusudan Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Madhusudan Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.71
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.01
VOLUME 4
52-Week high 27.40
52-Week low 5.71
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 5.71
Buy Qty 996.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 5.71
CLOSE 6.01
VOLUME 4
52-Week high 27.40
52-Week low 5.71
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 5.71
Buy Qty 996.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Madhusudan Securities Ltd.

Madhusudan Securities Ltd

Madhusudan Securities was incorporated in 1982. Earlier, the company was known as Madhusudan Investments, the company got its present name on September 29, 1995. The company is engaged in financial activities. The income is generated from the sale of shares and securities and dividend....> More

Madhusudan Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Madhusudan Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.55 -98.18
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.55 -98.18
Total Expenses 0.02 0.56 -96.43
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 2.55 2.55 -
> More on Madhusudan Securities Ltd Financials Results

Madhusudan Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GCM Commodity 6.78 9.53 5.04
Intercon. Leas. 15.40 0.00 5.01
Indo-City Info. 4.81 -1.84 5.00
Madhusudan Sec. 5.71 -4.99 4.97
S T Services 9.95 -4.97 4.97
Jindal Leasefin 16.50 3.13 4.97
Vax Housing Fin. 4.09 -1.92 4.91
> More on Madhusudan Securities Ltd Peer Group

Madhusudan Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.55
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 3.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 79.83
> More on Madhusudan Securities Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Madhusudan Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.32% -0.70%
1 Month NA NA -1.30% -0.67%
3 Month NA NA 1.89% 1.16%
6 Month NA NA 5.28% 4.53%
1 Year -77.52% NA 16.96% 16.33%
3 Year -92.28% NA 17.03% 18.59%

Madhusudan Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.71
5.71
Week Low/High 0.00
5.71
Month Low/High 0.00
5.71
YEAR Low/High 5.71
27.00
All TIME Low/High 5.71
107.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Madhusudan Securities: