Madhusudan Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 511000
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE856D01011
|
BSE
LIVE
14:17 | 03 Jan
|
Madhusudan Securities Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Madhusudan Securities Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.71
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.01
|VOLUME
|4
|52-Week high
|27.40
|52-Week low
|5.71
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|5.71
|Buy Qty
|996.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Madhusudan Securities Ltd.
Madhusudan Securities Ltd
Madhusudan Securities was incorporated in 1982. Earlier, the company was known as Madhusudan Investments, the company got its present name on September 29, 1995. The company is engaged in financial activities. The income is generated from the sale of shares and securities and dividend....> More
Madhusudan Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Madhusudan Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|0.55
|-98.18
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.55
|-98.18
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.56
|-96.43
|Operating Profit
|
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|2.55
|2.55
| -
Madhusudan Securities Ltd - Peer Group
Madhusudan Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Madhusudan Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.32%
|-0.70%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.30%
|-0.67%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.89%
|1.16%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.28%
|4.53%
|1 Year
|-77.52%
|NA
|16.96%
|16.33%
|3 Year
|-92.28%
|NA
|17.03%
|18.59%
Madhusudan Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.71
|
|5.71
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.71
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.71
|YEAR Low/High
|5.71
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.71
|
|107.00
Quick Links for Madhusudan Securities: