Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd.
|BSE: 531910
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE312M01016
|
BSE
15:14 | 29 Jan
|
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.33
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.27
|VOLUME
|901
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|1.01
|P/E
|44.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.33
|Buy Qty
|299.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd.
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd
Toheal Pharmachem Limited was established in 1995 with a vision towards Empowering Life and well being and has rapidly emerged as the premier integrated pharmaceutical company in India. Its business focuses on the marketing of pharmaceutical products and services to clients across the India and services portfolio includes a range of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Intermediates Branded Et...> More
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd - Financial Results
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd - Peer Group
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.33
|
|1.33
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.33
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.33
|YEAR Low/High
|1.01
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|50.00
