Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd.

BSE: 531910 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE312M01016
BSE 15:14 | 29 Jan Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.33
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.27
VOLUME 901
52-Week high 3.15
52-Week low 1.01
P/E 44.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.33
Buy Qty 299.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd.

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd

Toheal Pharmachem Limited was established in 1995 with a vision towards Empowering Life and well being and has rapidly emerged as the premier integrated pharmaceutical company in India. Its business focuses on the marketing of pharmaceutical products and services to clients across the India and services portfolio includes a range of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Intermediates Branded Et...> More

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 44.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Expenses 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Operating Profit 0.02 -
Net Profit 0.01 0.01 0
Equity Capital 9.48 9.48 -
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ambitious Plasto 2.37 -1.66 1.38
Atlanta Devcon 0.95 0.00 1.34
Kanika Infra. 0.19 0.00 1.29
Madhuveer Com 1.33 4.72 1.26
T. Spiritual 0.63 5.00 1.26
Karma Indus. 0.36 2.86 1.19
Stratmont Indus. 7.23 0.14 1.08
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 6.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 58.10
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.33
1.33
Week Low/High 0.00
1.33
Month Low/High 0.00
1.33
YEAR Low/High 1.01
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
50.00

