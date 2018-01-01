JUST IN
Mafatlal Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500264 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MAFATLAIND ISIN Code: INE270B01027
BSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar 265.80 -6.15
(-2.26%)
OPEN

270.00

 HIGH

271.80

 LOW

265.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mafatlal Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mafatlal Industries Ltd.

Mafatlal Industries Ltd

Mafatlal Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the textile business segment and textile chemicals. It produces a range of products, which includes 100% cotton and in polyester/ cotton blends, consisting of yarn dyed and piece dyed shirtings, poplins, bottomwear fabrics, cambric's, fine lawns and voiles. The Company has two units: Nadiad unit and Navasari unit. The...> More

Mafatlal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   370
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.74
Book Value / Share () [*S] 503.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mafatlal Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 271.9 274.73 -1.03
Other Income 5.01 9.97 -49.75
Total Income 276.91 284.69 -2.73
Total Expenses 277.89 277.61 0.1
Operating Profit -0.98 7.08 -113.84
Net Profit -19.54 -8.87 -120.29
Equity Capital 13.91 13.91 -
> More on Mafatlal Industries Ltd Financials Results

Mafatlal Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bannari Amm Spg. 266.95 0.39 420.45
Alok Inds. 3.04 4.83 418.71
Fiberweb (India) 131.70 -0.64 379.16
Mafatlal Inds. 265.80 -2.26 369.73
Voith Paper 790.00 4.54 346.81
Nahar Spinning 94.50 -0.94 340.77
Ashima 26.45 0.38 339.75
> More on Mafatlal Industries Ltd Peer Group

Mafatlal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.86
Banks/FIs 1.55
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.03
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 19.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.62
> More on Mafatlal Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mafatlal Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.41% NA -0.03% -0.98%
1 Month -11.40% NA -1.65% -0.95%
3 Month -12.92% NA 1.53% 0.88%
6 Month -2.78% NA 4.90% 4.24%
1 Year -1.56% NA 16.55% 16.00%
3 Year 56.81% NA 16.61% 18.26%

Mafatlal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 265.10
271.80
Week Low/High 265.05
287.00
Month Low/High 265.05
314.00
YEAR Low/High 237.00
374.00
All TIME Low/High 6.65
3015.00

