Mafatlal Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500264
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MAFATLAIND
|ISIN Code: INE270B01027
|
BSE
LIVE
13:52 | 12 Mar
|
265.80
|
-6.15
(-2.26%)
|
OPEN
270.00
|
HIGH
271.80
|
LOW
265.10
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mafatlal Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|270.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|271.95
|VOLUME
|1604
|52-Week high
|374.40
|52-Week low
|237.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|370
|Buy Price
|265.80
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|269.80
|Sell Qty
|46.00
About Mafatlal Industries Ltd.
Mafatlal Industries Ltd
Mafatlal Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the textile business segment and textile chemicals. It produces a range of products, which includes 100% cotton and in polyester/ cotton blends, consisting of yarn dyed and piece dyed shirtings, poplins, bottomwear fabrics, cambric's, fine lawns and voiles. The Company has two units: Nadiad unit and Navasari unit. The...> More
Mafatlal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mafatlal Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|271.9
|274.73
|-1.03
|Other Income
|5.01
|9.97
|-49.75
|Total Income
|276.91
|284.69
|-2.73
|Total Expenses
|277.89
|277.61
|0.1
|Operating Profit
|-0.98
|7.08
|-113.84
|Net Profit
|-19.54
|-8.87
|-120.29
|Equity Capital
|13.91
|13.91
| -
Mafatlal Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Mafatlal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mafatlal Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.41%
|NA
|-0.03%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-11.40%
|NA
|-1.65%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-12.92%
|NA
|1.53%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-2.78%
|NA
|4.90%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|-1.56%
|NA
|16.55%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|56.81%
|NA
|16.61%
|18.26%
Mafatlal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|265.10
|
|271.80
|Week Low/High
|265.05
|
|287.00
|Month Low/High
|265.05
|
|314.00
|YEAR Low/High
|237.00
|
|374.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.65
|
|3015.00
