Magma Fincorp Ltd.
|BSE: 524000
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: MAGMA
|ISIN Code: INE511C01022
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|157.25
|
7.25
(4.83%)
|
OPEN
154.15
|
HIGH
158.45
|
LOW
151.20
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|157.65
|
6.80
(4.51%)
|
OPEN
152.00
|
HIGH
159.20
|
LOW
151.00
About Magma Fincorp Ltd.
Magma Fincorp Ltd is an India-based company. The company provides equipment and vehicle financing solutions to individuals and small businesses in India. They offer a range of financial products and services, including commercial vehicle finance, construction equipment finance, car and utility vehicle finance, strategic construction equipment finance, tractor finance, small and medium enterprise l...> More
Magma Fincorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,728
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.88
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|178.69
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.53
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|88.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.78
Magma Fincorp Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|580.58
|580.62
|-0.01
|Other Income
|9.86
|13.5
|-26.96
|Total Income
|590.44
|594.12
|-0.62
|Total Expenses
|265.51
|251.89
|5.41
|Operating Profit
|324.93
|342.23
|-5.06
|Net Profit
|65.02
|36.49
|78.19
|Equity Capital
|47.39
|47.39
|-
Magma Fincorp Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ujjivan Fin.Ser.
|342.20
|0.37
|4133.78
|SREI Infra. Fin.
|81.75
|5.14
|4112.76
|Rane Holdings
|2705.20
|-0.72
|3863.03
|Magma Fincorp
|157.25
|4.83
|3727.61
|Repco Home Fin
|559.70
|2.47
|3501.48
|IFCI
|20.95
|-0.95
|3481.97
|MAS FINANC SER
|580.35
|-0.93
|3172.19
Magma Fincorp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Magma Fincorp Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.09%
|-2.95%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.23%
|-1.59%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-0.57%
|-4.97%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-13.93%
|-12.80%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|58.60%
|59.08%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|60.21%
|58.05%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Magma Fincorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|151.20
|
|158.45
|Week Low/High
|148.20
|
|168.00
|Month Low/High
|148.20
|
|173.00
|YEAR Low/High
|95.90
|
|191.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.81
|
|191.00
