Magma Fincorp Ltd.

BSE: 524000 Sector: Financials
NSE: MAGMA ISIN Code: INE511C01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 157.25 7.25
(4.83%)
OPEN

154.15

 HIGH

158.45

 LOW

151.20
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 157.65 6.80
(4.51%)
OPEN

152.00

 HIGH

159.20

 LOW

151.00
About Magma Fincorp Ltd.

Magma Fincorp Ltd

Magma Fincorp Ltd is an India-based company. The company provides equipment and vehicle financing solutions to individuals and small businesses in India. They offer a range of financial products and services, including commercial vehicle finance, construction equipment finance, car and utility vehicle finance, strategic construction equipment finance, tractor finance, small and medium enterprise l...> More

Magma Fincorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,728
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.88
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 178.69
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.53
Book Value / Share () [*S] 88.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Magma Fincorp Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 580.58 580.62 -0.01
Other Income 9.86 13.5 -26.96
Total Income 590.44 594.12 -0.62
Total Expenses 265.51 251.89 5.41
Operating Profit 324.93 342.23 -5.06
Net Profit 65.02 36.49 78.19
Equity Capital 47.39 47.39 -
> More on Magma Fincorp Ltd Financials Results

Magma Fincorp Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ujjivan Fin.Ser. 342.20 0.37 4133.78
SREI Infra. Fin. 81.75 5.14 4112.76
Rane Holdings 2705.20 -0.72 3863.03
Magma Fincorp 157.25 4.83 3727.61
Repco Home Fin 559.70 2.47 3501.48
IFCI 20.95 -0.95 3481.97
MAS FINANC SER 580.35 -0.93 3172.19
> More on Magma Fincorp Ltd Peer Group

Magma Fincorp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.75
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 18.48
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.23
Indian Public 5.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.28
> More on Magma Fincorp Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Magma Fincorp Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.09% -2.95% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.23% -1.59% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -0.57% -4.97% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -13.93% -12.80% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 58.60% 59.08% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 60.21% 58.05% 17.24% 19.01%

Magma Fincorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 151.20
158.45
Week Low/High 148.20
168.00
Month Low/High 148.20
173.00
YEAR Low/High 95.90
191.00
All TIME Low/High 1.81
191.00

Quick Links for Magma Fincorp: