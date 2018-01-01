Magna Colours Ltd.
|BSE: 524270
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE283N01017
|BSE 15:01 | 20 Jul
|Magna Colours Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Magna Colours Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.06
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.27
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|4.06
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.06
|Sell Qty
|10500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Magna Colours Ltd.
Promoted by the Toshniwal Group of Companies in Nov.'89 as a public limited company, Toshniwal Chemical and Inudstries (formerly Toshniwal Industries), is engaged in the manufacture of dyes and dye intermediates. The company set up its project to manufacture dyes and dye intermediates at Tarapur (Thane district). The project implementation was undertaken in two phases. Commercial production of...> More
Magna Colours Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.40
Magna Colours Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2015
|Mar 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|11.5
|11.5
|-
Magna Colours Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Genus Prime
|3.53
|4.75
|4.96
|Pratiksha Chem.
|8.40
|-1.98
|4.68
|C J Gelatine
|9.73
|0.00
|4.68
|Magna Colours
|4.06
|-4.92
|4.67
|Dujodwala Paper
|6.65
|-5.00
|4.10
|Tirupati Inks
|1.59
|-4.79
|3.99
|Crestchem
|12.50
|0.00
|3.75
Magna Colours Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Magna Colours Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|52.06%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Magna Colours Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.06
|
|4.06
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.06
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.06
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.06
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|44.00
