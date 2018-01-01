JUST IN
Magna Colours Ltd.

BSE: 524270 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE283N01017
BSE 15:01 | 20 Jul Magna Colours Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Magna Colours Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.06
CLOSE 4.27
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 4.06
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.06
Sell Qty 10500.00

About Magna Colours Ltd.

Magna Colours Ltd

Promoted by the Toshniwal Group of Companies in Nov.'89 as a public limited company, Toshniwal Chemical and Inudstries (formerly Toshniwal Industries), is engaged in the manufacture of dyes and dye intermediates. The company set up its project to manufacture dyes and dye intermediates at Tarapur (Thane district). The project implementation was undertaken in two phases. Commercial production of...> More

Magna Colours Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Magna Colours Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2015 Mar 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 11.5 11.5 -
Magna Colours Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Genus Prime 3.53 4.75 4.96
Pratiksha Chem. 8.40 -1.98 4.68
C J Gelatine 9.73 0.00 4.68
Magna Colours 4.06 -4.92 4.67
Dujodwala Paper 6.65 -5.00 4.10
Tirupati Inks 1.59 -4.79 3.99
Crestchem 12.50 0.00 3.75
Magna Colours Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 4.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 88.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.57
Magna Colours Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 52.06% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Magna Colours Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.06
4.06
Week Low/High 0.00
4.06
Month Low/High 0.00
4.06
YEAR Low/High 0.00
4.06
All TIME Low/High 0.25
44.00

