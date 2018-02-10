You are here » Home
Magna Eletrocasting Ltd.
|BSE: 517449
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE437D01010
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
169.75
|
3.50
(2.11%)
|
OPEN
170.00
|
HIGH
183.90
|
LOW
167.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Magna Eletrocasting Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Magna Eletrocasting Ltd.
Magna Eletrocasting Ltd
Magna Electro Castings was incorporated in 1990. The company was promoted and Managed by N Krishna Samaraj. The company is mainly engaged in castings and sale of patterns.
In 2001 the company has successfully commissioned its state of the art CAD/CAM Centre for producing tooling.
The Company had implemented a Energy Conservation Project in 2001-02 at a cost of Rs.110 lakhs and was funded by ...> More
Magna Eletrocasting Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Magna Eletrocasting Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.47
|20.48
|4.83
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.13
|-92.31
|Total Income
|21.48
|20.61
|4.22
|Total Expenses
|18.54
|16.68
|11.15
|Operating Profit
|2.94
|3.93
|-25.19
|Net Profit
|1.04
|2.05
|-49.27
|Equity Capital
|4.58
|4.58
| -
Magna Eletrocasting Ltd - Peer Group
Magna Eletrocasting Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Magna Eletrocasting Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.52%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.44%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-26.48%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-6.11%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-4.98%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|47.61%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Magna Eletrocasting Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|167.50
|
|183.90
|Week Low/High
|162.20
|
|183.90
|Month Low/High
|162.20
|
|195.00
|YEAR Low/High
|156.00
|
|265.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|265.00
