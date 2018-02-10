JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Magna Eletrocasting Ltd

Magna Eletrocasting Ltd.

BSE: 517449 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE437D01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 169.75 3.50
(2.11%)
OPEN

170.00

 HIGH

183.90

 LOW

167.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Magna Eletrocasting Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 170.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 166.25
VOLUME 3220
52-Week high 264.50
52-Week low 156.00
P/E 13.54
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 78
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 170.00
CLOSE 166.25
VOLUME 3220
52-Week high 264.50
52-Week low 156.00
P/E 13.54
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 78
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Magna Eletrocasting Ltd.

Magna Eletrocasting Ltd

Magna Electro Castings was incorporated in 1990. The company was promoted and Managed by N Krishna Samaraj. The company is mainly engaged in castings and sale of patterns. In 2001 the company has successfully commissioned its state of the art CAD/CAM Centre for producing tooling. The Company had implemented a Energy Conservation Project in 2001-02 at a cost of Rs.110 lakhs and was funded by ...> More

Magna Eletrocasting Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   78
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.54
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.54
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.20
Book Value / Share () [*S] 127.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Magna Eletrocasting Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.47 20.48 4.83
Other Income 0.01 0.13 -92.31
Total Income 21.48 20.61 4.22
Total Expenses 18.54 16.68 11.15
Operating Profit 2.94 3.93 -25.19
Net Profit 1.04 2.05 -49.27
Equity Capital 4.58 4.58 -
> More on Magna Eletrocasting Ltd Financials Results

Magna Eletrocasting Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Uni Abex Alloy 580.00 4.88 114.84
Kalyani Forge 293.45 -0.98 106.82
Simplex Casting 152.70 3.11 91.31
Magna Electrocas 169.75 2.11 77.75
Porwal Auto Comp 50.10 -0.79 75.65
Tayo Rolls 64.75 2.78 66.43
Akar Auto 56.60 1.34 61.01
> More on Magna Eletrocasting Ltd Peer Group

Magna Eletrocasting Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.42
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.34
> More on Magna Eletrocasting Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Magna Eletrocasting Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.52% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.44% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -26.48% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -6.11% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -4.98% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 47.61% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Magna Eletrocasting Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 167.50
183.90
Week Low/High 162.20
183.90
Month Low/High 162.20
195.00
YEAR Low/High 156.00
265.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
265.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Magna Eletrocasting: