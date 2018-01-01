JUST IN
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd.

BSE: 523872 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE113F01012
BSE 15:02 | 06 Feb Magna Industries & Exports Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Magna Industries & Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.27
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 2.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 6.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 2.30
Buy Qty 900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Magna Industries & Exports Ltd.

Magna Industries & Exports Ltd

Incorporated in 1989, Magna Industries and Exports (MIEL) is engaged in the manufacture of personal care products. It was promoted by Satish Bhangar the managing director of the company. MIEL is the first indian company to export talcum powder, soaps etc to USA. The company believes in making quality products and making it available at reasonable price. The company is expanding its productio...

Magna Industries & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.22
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Magna Industries & Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2016 Sep 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 2.77 5.38 -48.51
Other Income -
Total Income 2.77 5.38 -48.51
Total Expenses 2.71 5.24 -48.28
Operating Profit 0.06 0.13 -53.85
Net Profit 0.04 0.09 -55.56
Equity Capital 11.86 11.86 -
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
AVI Products 29.55 4.97 3.07
Arnav Corp. 0.34 3.03 3.04
South Asian Ent. 7.50 1.35 3.00
Magna Inds. 2.30 1.32 2.87
Aseem Global 2.70 0.37 2.86
Omansh Enterpri. 1.59 -4.79 2.82
JMG Corporation 1.31 -4.38 2.59
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 5.16
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 78.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.68
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Magna Industries & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.30
2.30
Week Low/High 0.00
2.30
Month Low/High 0.00
2.30
YEAR Low/High 0.00
2.30
All TIME Low/High 0.20
25.00

Quick Links for Magna Industries & Exports: