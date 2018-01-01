You are here » Home
» Company
» Magna Industries & Exports Ltd
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 523872
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE113F01012
|
BSE
15:02 | 06 Feb
|
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.27
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|2.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|2.30
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.30
|CLOSE
|2.27
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|2.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|2.30
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.87
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Magna Industries & Exports Ltd.
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd
Incorporated in 1989, Magna Industries and Exports (MIEL) is engaged in the manufacture of personal care products. It was promoted by Satish Bhangar the managing director of the company.
MIEL is the first indian company to export talcum powder, soaps etc to USA. The company believes in making quality products and making it available at reasonable price.
The company is expanding its productio...> More
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Magna Industries & Exports Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2016
|Sep 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.77
|5.38
|-48.51
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|2.77
|5.38
|-48.51
|Total Expenses
|2.71
|5.24
|-48.28
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|0.13
|-53.85
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.09
|-55.56
|Equity Capital
|11.86
|11.86
| -
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.30
|
|2.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.30
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.30
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.30
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|25.00
Quick Links for Magna Industries & Exports: