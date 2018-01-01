JUST IN
Magnum Ltd.

BSE: 530347 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE591B01018
BSE 15:18 | 12 Jan Magnum Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Magnum Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.70
VOLUME 39
52-Week high 4.70
52-Week low 4.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 4.70
Buy Qty 61.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Magnum Ltd.

Magnum Ltd

Magnum Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company was engaged in the business of providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Magnum Group over the years has established itself as an organization known for its commitment to quality, excellence and customer satisfaction.In 1984, MAGNUM Group started its fishing-net manufacturing unit and since then the group has diversifi...> More

Magnum Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Magnum Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.01 100
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Net Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Equity Capital 6.35 6.35 -
> More on Magnum Ltd Financials Results

Magnum Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GI Engg.Sol. 3.69 -4.16 3.18
Objectone Inform 2.95 3.51 3.10
Nexxoft Infotel 1.13 4.63 3.08
Magnum 4.70 0.00 2.98
Capricorn System 7.35 -4.92 2.94
Cyberscap.Multi. 2.90 -4.92 2.93
Quintegra Soln. 1.05 -4.55 2.82
> More on Magnum Ltd Peer Group

Magnum Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.73
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.99
Indian Public 28.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 34.70
> More on Magnum Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Magnum Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Magnum Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.70
4.70
Week Low/High 0.00
4.70
Month Low/High 0.00
4.70
YEAR Low/High 4.65
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
43.00

