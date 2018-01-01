Magnum Ltd.
|BSE: 530347
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE591B01018
|BSE 15:18 | 12 Jan
|Magnum Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Magnum Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.70
|VOLUME
|39
|52-Week high
|4.70
|52-Week low
|4.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|4.70
|Buy Qty
|61.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Magnum Ltd.
Magnum Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company was engaged in the business of providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Magnum Group over the years has established itself as an organization known for its commitment to quality, excellence and customer satisfaction.In 1984, MAGNUM Group started its fishing-net manufacturing unit and since then the group has diversifi...> More
Magnum Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.56
Magnum Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-100
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-100
|Equity Capital
|6.35
|6.35
|-
Magnum Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|GI Engg.Sol.
|3.69
|-4.16
|3.18
|Objectone Inform
|2.95
|3.51
|3.10
|Nexxoft Infotel
|1.13
|4.63
|3.08
|Magnum
|4.70
|0.00
|2.98
|Capricorn System
|7.35
|-4.92
|2.94
|Cyberscap.Multi.
|2.90
|-4.92
|2.93
|Quintegra Soln.
|1.05
|-4.55
|2.82
Magnum Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Magnum Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Magnum Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.70
|
|4.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.70
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.70
|YEAR Low/High
|4.65
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|43.00
