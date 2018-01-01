JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Maharashtra Corporation Ltd

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 505523 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE272E01027
BSE LIVE 14:14 | 12 Mar 0.29 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.29

 HIGH

0.29

 LOW

0.29
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maharashtra Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.29
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.29
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 0.35
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.29
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 0.29
CLOSE 0.29
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 0.35
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.29
Sell Qty 10.00

About Maharashtra Corporation Ltd.

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd

Maharashtra Corporation Limited engages in trading agricultural commodities in India. The company has also commenced additional activities like Import and Export of handicraft item and other goods. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Maharashtra Corporation Limited was incorporated in the year 1982 with the name Maharashtra Industrial Leasing & Investments Ltd. Initially, the company engage...> More

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.53 1 -47
Other Income -
Total Income 0.53 1 -47
Total Expenses 0.53 0.99 -46.46
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 13.53 13.53 -
> More on Maharashtra Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Relic Tech. 13.04 -3.76 4.69
Swarna Secur. 14.25 0.00 4.28
Alka Securities 0.42 0.00 4.03
Mah. Corporation 0.29 0.00 3.92
Arihant's Sec 7.58 0.00 3.79
Dazzel Confindiv 0.19 0.00 2.81
Contil India 8.79 -4.97 2.72
> More on Maharashtra Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 60.23
> More on Maharashtra Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.86%
1 Month -17.14% NA -1.55% -0.82%
3 Month NA NA 1.63% 1.00%
6 Month NA NA 5.01% 4.37%
1 Year 20.83% NA 16.67% 16.15%
3 Year -29.27% NA 16.73% 18.41%

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.29
0.29
Week Low/High 0.29
0.00
Month Low/High 0.29
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.18
12.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maharashtra Corporation: