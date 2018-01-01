Maharashtra Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 505523
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE272E01027
|BSE LIVE 14:14 | 12 Mar
|0.29
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.29
|
HIGH
0.29
|
LOW
0.29
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maharashtra Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.29
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.29
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|0.35
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.29
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Maharashtra Corporation Ltd.
Maharashtra Corporation Limited engages in trading agricultural commodities in India. The company has also commenced additional activities like Import and Export of handicraft item and other goods. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Maharashtra Corporation Limited was incorporated in the year 1982 with the name Maharashtra Industrial Leasing & Investments Ltd. Initially, the company engage...> More
Maharashtra Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.31
Announcement
-
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter & Nine Month
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Rectification Of Typographical Error In Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Half Year End
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
Maharashtra Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.53
|1
|-47
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.53
|1
|-47
|Total Expenses
|0.53
|0.99
|-46.46
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|13.53
|13.53
|-
Maharashtra Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Relic Tech.
|13.04
|-3.76
|4.69
|Swarna Secur.
|14.25
|0.00
|4.28
|Alka Securities
|0.42
|0.00
|4.03
|Mah. Corporation
|0.29
|0.00
|3.92
|Arihant's Sec
|7.58
|0.00
|3.79
|Dazzel Confindiv
|0.19
|0.00
|2.81
|Contil India
|8.79
|-4.97
|2.72
Maharashtra Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Maharashtra Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-17.14%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.63%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.01%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|20.83%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|-29.27%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.41%
Maharashtra Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.29
|
|0.29
|Week Low/High
|0.29
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.29
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.18
|
|12.00
