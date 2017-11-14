JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd.

BSE: 524232 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE488E01037
BSE 14:55 | 15 May Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.38
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.37
VOLUME 725
52-Week high 0.39
52-Week low 0.37
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.38
Sell Qty 8525.00
OPEN 0.38
CLOSE 0.37
VOLUME 725
52-Week high 0.39
52-Week low 0.37
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.38
Sell Qty 8525.00

About Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd.

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'88, the company Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd., earlier known as Herdillia Polymers was co-promoted by Herdillia Chemicals and Maharashtra Petrochemicals. HPL set up a plant to manufacture 5000 tpa of polybutenes at Thane, Maharashtra, in technical collaboration with FINA Technology, US. The plant commenced commercial production in Sep.'93 against Jun.'92 as envisaged. MPL o...> More

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Aug 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.39 4.52 -47.12
Other Income -
Total Income 2.39 4.52 -47.12
Total Expenses 2.61 4.4 -40.68
Operating Profit -0.22 0.12 -283.33
Net Profit -0.78 -0.49 -59.18
Equity Capital 15.59 15.59 -
> More on Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd Financials Results

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Swarnajyothi Agr 2.85 -5.00 7.25
Tulasee Bio-Eth. 11.21 -4.92 6.60
J D Orgochem 4.53 -4.83 6.02
Mah. Polybutenes 0.38 2.70 5.92
Kriptol Inds 5.15 9.57 5.86
Standard Shoe 10.38 -4.95 5.38
Bagadia Colourch 13.99 4.95 5.16
> More on Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd Peer Group

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.45
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.36
> More on Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -88.05% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.38
0.38
Week Low/High 0.00
0.38
Month Low/High 0.00
0.38
YEAR Low/High 0.37
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.03
31.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maharashtra Polybutenes: