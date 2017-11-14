Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'88, the company Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd., earlier known as Herdillia Polymers was co-promoted by Herdillia Chemicals and Maharashtra Petrochemicals. HPL set up a plant to manufacture 5000 tpa of polybutenes at Thane, Maharashtra, in technical collaboration with FINA Technology, US. The plant commenced commercial production in Sep.'93 against Jun.'92 as envisaged. MPL o...> More