Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd.
|BSE: 524232
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE488E01037
|
BSE
14:55 | 15 May
|
Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.38
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.37
|VOLUME
|725
|52-Week high
|0.39
|52-Week low
|0.37
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.38
|Sell Qty
|8525.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.38
|CLOSE
|0.37
|VOLUME
|725
|52-Week high
|0.39
|52-Week low
|0.37
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.38
|Sell Qty
|8525.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5.92
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd.
Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd
Incorporated in Sep.'88, the company Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd., earlier known as Herdillia Polymers was co-promoted by Herdillia Chemicals and Maharashtra Petrochemicals. HPL set up a plant to manufacture 5000 tpa of polybutenes at Thane, Maharashtra, in technical collaboration with FINA Technology, US.
The plant commenced commercial production in Sep.'93 against Jun.'92 as envisaged. MPL o...> More
Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.39
|4.52
|-47.12
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|2.39
|4.52
|-47.12
|Total Expenses
|2.61
|4.4
|-40.68
|Operating Profit
|-0.22
|0.12
|-283.33
|Net Profit
|-0.78
|-0.49
|-59.18
|Equity Capital
|15.59
|15.59
| -
Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd - Peer Group
Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-88.05%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.38
|
|0.38
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.38
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.38
|YEAR Low/High
|0.37
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.03
|
|31.00
