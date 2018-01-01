JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Maharashtra Scooters Ltd

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.

BSE: 500266 Sector: Auto
NSE: MAHSCOOTER ISIN Code: INE288A01013
BSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar 2273.00 10.40
(0.46%)
OPEN

2241.00

 HIGH

2439.95

 LOW

2241.00
NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 2272.05 22.00
(0.98%)
OPEN

2288.90

 HIGH

2424.60

 LOW

2263.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2241.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2262.60
VOLUME 976
52-Week high 3441.65
52-Week low 1710.00
P/E 42.73
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,598
Buy Price 2272.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 2287.55
Sell Qty 3.00
OPEN 2241.00
CLOSE 2262.60
VOLUME 976
52-Week high 3441.65
52-Week low 1710.00
P/E 42.73
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,598
Buy Price 2272.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 2287.55
Sell Qty 3.00

About Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd

The makers of Priya scooters, Maharashtra Scooters was jointly promoted by Western Maharashtra Development Corporation and Bajaj Auto. The company was incorporated at Pune in Jun.'75 and it came out with its first public issue in Nov.'77. The company, at the time of inception, entered into a technical know-how agreement with Bajaj Auto, the tenure of which was specified as 10 years from the dat...> More

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,598
EPS - TTM () [*S] 53.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 42.73
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   300.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7567.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.02 3.11 -2.89
Other Income 4.05 3.41 18.77
Total Income 7.07 6.52 8.44
Total Expenses 6.12 4.31 42
Operating Profit 0.95 2.21 -57.01
Net Profit 0.39 1.16 -66.38
Equity Capital 11.43 11.43 -
> More on Maharashtra Scooters Ltd Financials Results

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tata Motors-DVR 195.85 1.69 9958.97
Force Motors 2796.95 -0.35 3686.38
HMT 29.05 -3.33 3497.88
Mah. Scooters 2273.00 0.46 2598.04
VST Till. Tract. 2628.60 -0.50 2271.11
SML ISUZU 765.15 -2.37 1107.17
Atul Auto 430.00 -0.21 943.42
> More on Maharashtra Scooters Ltd Peer Group

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.00
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 4.57
Insurance 3.08
Mutual Funds 0.91
Indian Public 28.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.22
> More on Maharashtra Scooters Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.43% -5.84% 0.00% -0.98%
1 Month -7.05% -7.51% -1.62% -0.95%
3 Month -15.19% -16.04% 1.56% 0.88%
6 Month -27.19% -25.66% 4.94% 4.24%
1 Year 27.02% 25.82% 16.58% 16.00%
3 Year 161.72% 175.32% 16.64% 18.26%

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2241.00
2439.95
Week Low/High 2241.00
2800.00
Month Low/High 2241.00
2800.00
YEAR Low/High 1710.00
3442.00
All TIME Low/High 15.50
3442.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maharashtra Scooters: