You are here » Home
» Company
» Maharashtra Scooters Ltd
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
|BSE: 500266
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: MAHSCOOTER
|ISIN Code: INE288A01013
|
BSE
LIVE
13:44 | 12 Mar
|
2273.00
|
10.40
(0.46%)
|
OPEN
2241.00
|
HIGH
2439.95
|
LOW
2241.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:34 | 12 Mar
|
2272.05
|
22.00
(0.98%)
|
OPEN
2288.90
|
HIGH
2424.60
|
LOW
2263.00
|OPEN
|2241.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2262.60
|VOLUME
|976
|52-Week high
|3441.65
|52-Week low
|1710.00
|P/E
|42.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,598
|Buy Price
|2272.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|2287.55
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|2288.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2250.05
|VOLUME
|6306
|52-Week high
|3450.00
|52-Week low
|1691.15
|P/E
|42.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,598
|Buy Price
|2272.05
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|2285.90
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|2241.00
|CLOSE
|2262.60
|VOLUME
|976
|52-Week high
|3441.65
|52-Week low
|1710.00
|P/E
|42.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,598
|Buy Price
|2272.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|2287.55
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|2288.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2250.05
|VOLUME
|6306
|52-Week high
|3450.00
|52-Week low
|1691.15
|P/E
|42.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2598.04
|Buy Price
|2272.05
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|2285.90
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd
The makers of Priya scooters, Maharashtra Scooters was jointly promoted by Western Maharashtra Development Corporation and Bajaj Auto. The company was incorporated at Pune in Jun.'75 and it came out with its first public issue in Nov.'77.
The company, at the time of inception, entered into a technical know-how agreement with Bajaj Auto, the tenure of which was specified as 10 years from the dat...> More
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Maharashtra Scooters Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.02
|3.11
|-2.89
|Other Income
|4.05
|3.41
|18.77
|Total Income
|7.07
|6.52
|8.44
|Total Expenses
|6.12
|4.31
|42
|Operating Profit
|0.95
|2.21
|-57.01
|Net Profit
|0.39
|1.16
|-66.38
|Equity Capital
|11.43
|11.43
| -
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd - Peer Group
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.43%
|-5.84%
|0.00%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-7.05%
|-7.51%
|-1.62%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-15.19%
|-16.04%
|1.56%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-27.19%
|-25.66%
|4.94%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|27.02%
|25.82%
|16.58%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|161.72%
|175.32%
|16.64%
|18.26%
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2241.00
|
|2439.95
|Week Low/High
|2241.00
|
|2800.00
|Month Low/High
|2241.00
|
|2800.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1710.00
|
|3442.00
|All TIME Low/High
|15.50
|
|3442.00
Quick Links for Maharashtra Scooters: