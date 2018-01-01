Maharashtra Scooters Ltd

The makers of Priya scooters, Maharashtra Scooters was jointly promoted by Western Maharashtra Development Corporation and Bajaj Auto. The company was incorporated at Pune in Jun.'75 and it came out with its first public issue in Nov.'77. The company, at the time of inception, entered into a technical know-how agreement with Bajaj Auto, the tenure of which was specified as 10 years from the dat...> More