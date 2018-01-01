You are here » Home
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.
|BSE: 500265
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: MAHSEAMLES
|ISIN Code: INE271B01025
|
BSE
LIVE
13:47 | 12 Mar
|
453.35
|
1.00
(0.22%)
|
OPEN
452.25
|
HIGH
458.00
|
LOW
452.25
|
NSE
LIVE
13:43 | 12 Mar
|
454.50
|
1.40
(0.31%)
|
OPEN
452.20
|
HIGH
459.95
|
LOW
450.00
About Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
Maharashtra Seamless Limited (MSL), incorporated on 10th May 1988, is the flagship company of the well diversified DP Jindal group. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of seamless pipes (various capacities), which find application in oil exploration, boilers, pipelines, petrochemicals etc. The plant is located at Raigad, Maharashtra, and is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery. The compa...> More
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|563.66
|382.3
|47.44
|Other Income
|19.06
|25.39
|-24.93
|Total Income
|582.72
|407.69
|42.93
|Total Expenses
|502.63
|322.77
|55.72
|Operating Profit
|80.09
|84.92
|-5.69
|Net Profit
|38.77
|43.65
|-11.18
|Equity Capital
|33.5
|33.5
| -
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - Peer Group
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.72%
|-2.89%
|-0.05%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-8.00%
|-7.68%
|-1.66%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-4.66%
|-4.93%
|1.52%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|1.08%
|0.44%
|4.89%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|28.32%
|28.64%
|16.53%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|117.90%
|118.83%
|16.59%
|18.27%
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|452.25
|
|458.00
|Week Low/High
|449.15
|
|468.00
|Month Low/High
|449.15
|
|499.00
|YEAR Low/High
|321.00
|
|550.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.13
|
|675.00
Quick Links for Maharashtra Seamless: