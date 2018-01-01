Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

Maharashtra Seamless Limited (MSL), incorporated on 10th May 1988, is the flagship company of the well diversified DP Jindal group. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of seamless pipes (various capacities), which find application in oil exploration, boilers, pipelines, petrochemicals etc. The plant is located at Raigad, Maharashtra, and is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery. The compa...> More