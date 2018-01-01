JUST IN
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.

BSE: 500265 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: MAHSEAMLES ISIN Code: INE271B01025
About Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

Maharashtra Seamless Limited (MSL), incorporated on 10th May 1988, is the flagship company of the well diversified DP Jindal group. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of seamless pipes (various capacities), which find application in oil exploration, boilers, pipelines, petrochemicals etc. The plant is located at Raigad, Maharashtra, and is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,037
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.37
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.11
Book Value / Share () [*S] 344.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 563.66 382.3 47.44
Other Income 19.06 25.39 -24.93
Total Income 582.72 407.69 42.93
Total Expenses 502.63 322.77 55.72
Operating Profit 80.09 84.92 -5.69
Net Profit 38.77 43.65 -11.18
Equity Capital 33.5 33.5 -
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jindal Stain .Hi 169.70 4.50 4004.07
Jindal Stain. 83.80 -2.44 3855.22
Jindal Saw 118.80 -1.78 3798.63
Mah. Seamless 453.35 0.22 3037.44
Prakash Inds. 175.25 0.63 2749.32
Surya Roshni 405.35 2.63 2205.51
Tata Metaliks 733.00 0.35 1853.76
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.28
Banks/FIs 0.35
FIIs 4.40
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 7.35
Indian Public 12.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.40
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.72% -2.89% -0.05% -0.97%
1 Month -8.00% -7.68% -1.66% -0.94%
3 Month -4.66% -4.93% 1.52% 0.89%
6 Month 1.08% 0.44% 4.89% 4.25%
1 Year 28.32% 28.64% 16.53% 16.02%
3 Year 117.90% 118.83% 16.59% 18.27%

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 452.25
458.00
Week Low/High 449.15
468.00
Month Low/High 449.15
499.00
YEAR Low/High 321.00
550.00
All TIME Low/High 7.13
675.00

