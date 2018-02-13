Mahaan Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 519612
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE734D01010
|BSE 10:34 | 12 Mar
|15.60
|
-1.55
(-9.04%)
|
OPEN
15.60
|
HIGH
15.60
|
LOW
15.60
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mahaan Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.15
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|22.40
|52-Week low
|12.20
|P/E
|14.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|15.60
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|18.75
|Sell Qty
|700.00
About Mahaan Foods Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Mar.'87 under the name Himachal Milk Products, and later converted into a public limited in Jun.'94 and renamed Mahaan foods Limited. It was promoted by Amar Nath Goyal, Sanjeev Goyal and Rajiv Goyal. The group companies promoted by the MFL are Himachal Milk specialities Private Limited and Lacto Protien India limited. MFL manufactures dairy whitener...> More
Mahaan Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.07
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.58
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|35.63
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.44
Announcement
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended
-
Board Meeting On 13Th February 2018 And Closure Of Trading Window
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints Under Reg. 13(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 For Quarter Ended
-
Revised Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarter And
-
Mahaan Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.21
|-42.86
|Total Income
|0.12
|0.21
|-42.86
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.08
|-37.5
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|0.13
|-46.15
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.1
|-80
|Equity Capital
|3.5
|3.5
|-
Mahaan Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Inceptum Enterp.
|16.24
|3.11
|6.67
|RCL Foods
|14.25
|-5.00
|6.48
|Shah Foods
|98.50
|-4.74
|5.91
|Mahaan Foods
|15.60
|-9.04
|5.46
|Agro Dutch Inds.
|1.00
|-2.91
|5.44
|Madhur Inds
|13.20
|4.85
|5.40
|Farmax India
|0.09
|-10.00
|4.81
Mahaan Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mahaan Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.11%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.77%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.24%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|10.87%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|1.30%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Mahaan Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.60
|
|15.60
|Week Low/High
|14.55
|
|18.00
|Month Low/High
|14.55
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.20
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|34.00
