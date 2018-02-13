JUST IN
Mahaan Foods Ltd.

BSE: 519612 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE734D01010
BSE 10:34 | 12 Mar 15.60 -1.55
(-9.04%)
OPEN

15.60

 HIGH

15.60

 LOW

15.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mahaan Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 15.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.15
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 22.40
52-Week low 12.20
P/E 14.58
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 15.60
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 18.75
Sell Qty 700.00
About Mahaan Foods Ltd.

Mahaan Foods Ltd

Mahaan Foods Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Mar.'87 under the name Himachal Milk Products, and later converted into a public limited in Jun.'94 and renamed Mahaan foods Limited. It was promoted by Amar Nath Goyal, Sanjeev Goyal and Rajiv Goyal. The group companies promoted by the MFL are Himachal Milk specialities Private Limited and Lacto Protien India limited. MFL manufactures dairy whitener

Mahaan Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.58
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 35.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mahaan Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.12 0.21 -42.86
Total Income 0.12 0.21 -42.86
Total Expenses 0.05 0.08 -37.5
Operating Profit 0.07 0.13 -46.15
Net Profit 0.02 0.1 -80
Equity Capital 3.5 3.5 -
Mahaan Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Inceptum Enterp. 16.24 3.11 6.67
RCL Foods 14.25 -5.00 6.48
Shah Foods 98.50 -4.74 5.91
Mahaan Foods 15.60 -9.04 5.46
Agro Dutch Inds. 1.00 -2.91 5.44
Madhur Inds 13.20 4.85 5.40
Farmax India 0.09 -10.00 4.81
Mahaan Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.28
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.18
Indian Public 35.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.31
Mahaan Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.11% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.77% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.24% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 10.87% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 1.30% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Mahaan Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.60
15.60
Week Low/High 14.55
18.00
Month Low/High 14.55
21.00
YEAR Low/High 12.20
22.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
34.00

