Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd.
|BSE: 514450
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE112D01035
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|49.30
|
-0.60
(-1.20%)
|
OPEN
49.10
|
HIGH
50.00
|
LOW
49.10
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd.
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited was incorporated in the state of Gujarat as a Public Limited Company and obtained certificate for commencement of Business. At present, the Company is engaged in the manufacture of Rubber Printing Blankets with installed capacity of 30,000 ft. per annum at Plot No. 315, N.H. No. 8, Ishanpur Road, Narol, Ahmedabad. The company was promoted by Mr. Jeetmal Parekh who has ...> More
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|57
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.86
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.24
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|58.79
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.84
Announcement
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|52.9
|45.56
|16.11
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.09
|255.56
|Total Income
|53.22
|45.64
|16.61
|Total Expenses
|49.12
|42.92
|14.45
|Operating Profit
|4.1
|2.73
|50.18
|Net Profit
|0.97
|0.25
|288
|Equity Capital
|11.47
|8.82
|-
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Manomay Tex
|46.55
|-6.71
|59.03
|Suryalata Spg.
|136.00
|0.29
|58.07
|Vijay Textiles
|43.10
|-4.86
|56.59
|Mahalaxmi Rubtec
|49.30
|-1.20
|56.55
|Sambandam Spg.
|132.00
|-2.62
|56.23
|Shiva Mills
|63.75
|-4.85
|55.08
|KG Petrochem
|105.35
|-4.96
|54.99
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.63%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.50%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.12%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-1.60%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|5.68%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|29.40%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|49.10
|
|50.00
|Week Low/High
|49.05
|
|54.00
|Month Low/High
|48.00
|
|59.00
|YEAR Low/High
|43.00
|
|71.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.59
|
|340.00
