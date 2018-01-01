JUST IN
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd.

BSE: 514450 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE112D01035
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 49.30 -0.60
(-1.20%)
OPEN

49.10

 HIGH

50.00

 LOW

49.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited was incorporated in the state of Gujarat as a Public Limited Company and obtained certificate for commencement of Business. At present, the Company is engaged in the manufacture of Rubber Printing Blankets with installed capacity of 30,000 ft. per annum at Plot No. 315, N.H. No. 8, Ishanpur Road, Narol, Ahmedabad. The company was promoted by Mr. Jeetmal Parekh who has ...> More

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   57
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.24
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 58.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.84
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 52.9 45.56 16.11
Other Income 0.32 0.09 255.56
Total Income 53.22 45.64 16.61
Total Expenses 49.12 42.92 14.45
Operating Profit 4.1 2.73 50.18
Net Profit 0.97 0.25 288
Equity Capital 11.47 8.82 -
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Manomay Tex 46.55 -6.71 59.03
Suryalata Spg. 136.00 0.29 58.07
Vijay Textiles 43.10 -4.86 56.59
Mahalaxmi Rubtec 49.30 -1.20 56.55
Sambandam Spg. 132.00 -2.62 56.23
Shiva Mills 63.75 -4.85 55.08
KG Petrochem 105.35 -4.96 54.99
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 24.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.25
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.63% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.50% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.12% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -1.60% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 5.68% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 29.40% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 49.10
50.00
Week Low/High 49.05
54.00
Month Low/High 48.00
59.00
YEAR Low/High 43.00
71.00
All TIME Low/High 0.59
340.00

