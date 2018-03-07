Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd.
About Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd.
Mahalaxmi Seamless Limited (MSL) an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company was incorporated in 23rd April of the year 1991 and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained in 19th June of the same year 1991. The Company is engaging in both job work and own process for converting the high quality Cold Drawn Seamless tubes and pipes in carbon, alloy, stainless steel for Heat Exchanger, Boiler,...> More
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-15.20
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017.
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.94
|1.61
|-41.61
|Other Income
|0.09
|-
|Total Income
|0.94
|1.7
|-44.71
|Total Expenses
|0.84
|1.84
|-54.35
|Operating Profit
|0.1
|-0.14
|171.43
|Net Profit
|-0.16
|-0.43
|62.79
|Equity Capital
|5.29
|5.29
|-
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Prakash Steelage
|0.32
|-3.03
|5.60
|Facor Steels
|0.27
|-3.57
|5.58
|Sh. Steel Wire
|16.50
|0.00
|5.46
|Mahalaxmi Seam.
|9.12
|0.00
|4.82
|Bhuwalka Steel
|4.46
|0.00
|4.63
|Garg Furnace
|10.61
|-0.75
|4.25
|Bilpower
|1.67
|0.00
|3.51
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|72.08%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|71.11%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|46.86%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.12
|
|9.12
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.12
|Month Low/High
|9.12
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.47
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|71.00
