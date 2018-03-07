JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd.

BSE: 513460 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE257F01017
BSE LIVE 12:09 | 26 Feb 9.12 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

9.12

 HIGH

9.12

 LOW

9.12
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9.12
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.12
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 9.12
52-Week low 4.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.12
Sell Qty 2200.00
OPEN 9.12
CLOSE 9.12
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 9.12
52-Week low 4.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.12
Sell Qty 2200.00

About Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd.

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd

Mahalaxmi Seamless Limited (MSL) an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company was incorporated in 23rd April of the year 1991 and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained in 19th June of the same year 1991. The Company is engaging in both job work and own process for converting the high quality Cold Drawn Seamless tubes and pipes in carbon, alloy, stainless steel for Heat Exchanger, Boiler,...> More

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] -15.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.94 1.61 -41.61
Other Income 0.09 -
Total Income 0.94 1.7 -44.71
Total Expenses 0.84 1.84 -54.35
Operating Profit 0.1 -0.14 171.43
Net Profit -0.16 -0.43 62.79
Equity Capital 5.29 5.29 -
> More on Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Financials Results

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prakash Steelage 0.32 -3.03 5.60
Facor Steels 0.27 -3.57 5.58
Sh. Steel Wire 16.50 0.00 5.46
Mahalaxmi Seam. 9.12 0.00 4.82
Bhuwalka Steel 4.46 0.00 4.63
Garg Furnace 10.61 -0.75 4.25
Bilpower 1.67 0.00 3.51
> More on Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Peer Group

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.34
> More on Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month 72.08% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year 71.11% NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year 46.86% NA 17.24% 19.03%

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.12
9.12
Week Low/High 0.00
9.12
Month Low/High 9.12
9.00
YEAR Low/High 4.47
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
71.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mahalaxmi Seamless: