Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd

Mahalaxmi Seamless Limited (MSL) an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company was incorporated in 23rd April of the year 1991 and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained in 19th June of the same year 1991. The Company is engaging in both job work and own process for converting the high quality Cold Drawn Seamless tubes and pipes in carbon, alloy, stainless steel for Heat Exchanger, Boiler,...> More