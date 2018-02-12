You are here » Home
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 513554
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: MAHASTEEL
|ISIN Code: INE451L01014
|
BSE
LIVE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
69.15
|
-2.15
(-3.02%)
|
OPEN
71.10
|
HIGH
73.40
|
LOW
69.15
|
NSE
LIVE
15:23 | 12 Mar
|
69.55
|
-2.00
(-2.80%)
|
OPEN
70.95
|
HIGH
73.00
|
LOW
69.45
About Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd.
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd
Engaged in the manufacture of mild steel (MS) products like channels, strips, girders and flats, Rajesh Strips became a public limited company on 28 Aug.'90. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Raipur, Madhya Pradesh.
The company came out with a public limited company in Feb.'94 to part-finance its expansion-cum-modernisation programme to manufacture 50,000 tpa of steel structurals and ...> More
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|72.33
|52.62
|37.46
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.38
|-92.11
|Total Income
|72.36
|53
|36.53
|Total Expenses
|67.57
|48.37
|39.69
|Operating Profit
|4.79
|4.63
|3.46
|Net Profit
|0.31
|0.34
|-8.82
|Equity Capital
|13.57
|13.57
| -
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.26%
|-10.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|-17.87%
|-14.29%
|-1.12%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|-3.35%
|-1.90%
|2.08%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|-14.79%
|-9.03%
|5.47%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|-34.61%
|-35.66%
|17.18%
|16.81%
|3 Year
|112.77%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.08%
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|69.15
|
|73.40
|Week Low/High
|69.15
|
|83.00
|Month Low/High
|69.00
|
|86.00
|YEAR Low/High
|55.00
|
|145.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.75
|
|506.00
Quick Links for Mahamaya Steel Industries: