JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 513554 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: MAHASTEEL ISIN Code: INE451L01014
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 69.15 -2.15
(-3.02%)
OPEN

71.10

 HIGH

73.40

 LOW

69.15
NSE LIVE 15:23 | 12 Mar 69.55 -2.00
(-2.80%)
OPEN

70.95

 HIGH

73.00

 LOW

69.45
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 71.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 71.30
VOLUME 9617
52-Week high 145.00
52-Week low 55.00
P/E 22.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 94
Buy Price 69.15
Buy Qty 190.00
Sell Price 71.70
Sell Qty 79.00
OPEN 71.10
CLOSE 71.30
VOLUME 9617
52-Week high 145.00
52-Week low 55.00
P/E 22.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 94
Buy Price 69.15
Buy Qty 190.00
Sell Price 71.70
Sell Qty 79.00

About Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd.

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd

Engaged in the manufacture of mild steel (MS) products like channels, strips, girders and flats, Rajesh Strips became a public limited company on 28 Aug.'90. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Raipur, Madhya Pradesh. The company came out with a public limited company in Feb.'94 to part-finance its expansion-cum-modernisation programme to manufacture 50,000 tpa of steel structurals and ...> More

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   94
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.31
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 59.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 72.33 52.62 37.46
Other Income 0.03 0.38 -92.11
Total Income 72.36 53 36.53
Total Expenses 67.57 48.37 39.69
Operating Profit 4.79 4.63 3.46
Net Profit 0.31 0.34 -8.82
Equity Capital 13.57 13.57 -
> More on Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Financials Results

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sathavaha. Ispat 20.05 0.50 102.05
Suraj 52.00 2.87 100.15
Manaksia Coated 15.15 -3.19 99.23
Mahamaya Steel 69.15 -3.02 93.84
Guj.Nat.Resour. 24.00 0.00 93.00
Raghav Product. 129.00 7.50 92.62
Panchmahal Steel 42.25 -4.52 80.61
> More on Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Peer Group

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.81
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.07
> More on Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.26% -10.78% 0.51% -0.29%
1 Month -17.87% -14.29% -1.12% -0.26%
3 Month -3.35% -1.90% 2.08% 1.58%
6 Month -14.79% -9.03% 5.47% 4.96%
1 Year -34.61% -35.66% 17.18% 16.81%
3 Year 112.77% NA 17.24% 19.08%

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 69.15
73.40
Week Low/High 69.15
83.00
Month Low/High 69.00
86.00
YEAR Low/High 55.00
145.00
All TIME Low/High 4.75
506.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mahamaya Steel Industries: