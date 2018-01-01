Mahan Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531515
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE735D01033
|BSE 15:14 | 31 Jul
|Mahan Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mahan Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.49
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.49
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|0.62
|52-Week low
|0.49
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.49
|Sell Qty
|92010.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Mahan Industries Ltd.
Mahan Finstock Limited, presently Mahan Industries Ltd was promoted by Ashok L Doctor, Kulin B Vyas and Yogendra Kumar Gupta, came into existence in 1995. Presently, it is engaged in investment and financial services and also in the business of Cloth,Coke,Building Materials. The company came out with a public issue of 21,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 2.10 cr ...> More
Mahan Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.28
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.15
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
Board Meeting On 9Th February 2018 For The Consideration Of Quarterly Results For The Quarter Ended
-
Rectification Of Financial Results By Adding Reconciliation Table For Net Profit/Loss Of Financial
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended On 30Th September2017.
Mahan Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.17
|76.47
|Equity Capital
|36
|36
|-
Mahan Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nu-Tech Corp.
|1.56
|-4.88
|1.87
|Capman Financial
|5.20
|0.97
|1.83
|Warner Multi.
|0.96
|0.00
|1.78
|Mahan Inds.
|0.49
|0.00
|1.76
|Five X Tradecom
|0.85
|-4.49
|1.75
|Ramchandra Leas.
|0.34
|-2.86
|1.74
|Dynamic Portfol
|1.48
|-1.99
|1.73
Mahan Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mahan Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-18.33%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-15.52%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mahan Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.49
|
|0.49
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.49
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.49
|YEAR Low/High
|0.49
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.39
|
|115.00
Quick Links for Mahan Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices