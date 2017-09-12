Mahanagar Gas Ltd.
|BSE: 539957
|Sector: Others
|NSE: MGL
|ISIN Code: INE002S01010
Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (MGL) - Latest News & Headlines
-
Gas distribution stocks in focus; Indraprastha Gas hits new high
11.05 am | 28 Nov 2017 | Business Standard
IGL, MGL and Gujarat Gas were up in the range of 4% to 6% on the BSE in intra-day trade
-
Top stock recos: Buy Mahanagar Gas, Tech Mahindra and Apollo Tyres
8.25 am | 22 Nov 2017 | Business Standard
Nifty Outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research At Prabhudas Lilladher:
-
Mahanagar Gas zooms 128% since listing
3.38 pm | 12 Sep 2017 | Business Standard
The stock hit a new high of Rs 1,184, appreciated by 128% from Rs 520, against 18% rise in the Nifty 50 index since July 1, 2016
