Mahanivesh (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 530441
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE641D01017
|BSE 10:10 | 15 Feb
|438.75
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
438.75
|
HIGH
438.75
|
LOW
438.75
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mahanivesh (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|438.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|438.75
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|610.00
|52-Week low
|412.20
|P/E
|14625.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|439
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|438.75
|Sell Qty
|88.00
About Mahanivesh (India) Ltd.
Mahanivesh (India) Limited was incorporated in the year 1994 and is engages in trading and investing in shares. It also operates as a commission agent....> More
Mahanivesh (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|439
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14625.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|24.85
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|17.66
Mahanivesh (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.03
|9.95
|-99.7
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.03
|9.95
|-99.7
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|10.01
|-99.9
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-0.06
|116.67
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.06
|116.67
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
Mahanivesh (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Goldline Intl.
|10.08
|0.00
|525.17
|Max Ventures
|69.55
|1.53
|505.28
|Finkurve Fin.
|51.30
|0.00
|495.56
|Mahanivesh (I)
|438.75
|0.00
|438.75
|5Paisa Capital
|329.95
|4.75
|420.36
|SIL Investments
|372.70
|-5.00
|395.06
|Generic Engineer
|240.00
|1.98
|392.64
Mahanivesh (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mahanivesh (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|17.31%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mahanivesh (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|438.75
|
|438.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|438.75
|Month Low/High
|438.75
|
|439.00
|YEAR Low/High
|412.20
|
|610.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|700.00
