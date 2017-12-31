JUST IN
Mahanivesh (India) Ltd.

BSE: 530441 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE641D01017
BSE 10:10 | 15 Feb 438.75 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

438.75

 HIGH

438.75

 LOW

438.75
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mahanivesh (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 438.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 438.75
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 610.00
52-Week low 412.20
P/E 14625.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 439
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 438.75
Sell Qty 88.00
About Mahanivesh (India) Ltd.

Mahanivesh (India) Ltd

Mahanivesh (India) Limited was incorporated in the year 1994 and is engages in trading and investing in shares. It also operates as a commission agent....> More

Mahanivesh (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   439
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14625.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 17.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mahanivesh (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.03 9.95 -99.7
Other Income -
Total Income 0.03 9.95 -99.7
Total Expenses 0.01 10.01 -99.9
Operating Profit 0.01 -0.06 116.67
Net Profit 0.01 -0.06 116.67
Equity Capital 10 10 -
Mahanivesh (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Goldline Intl. 10.08 0.00 525.17
Max Ventures 69.55 1.53 505.28
Finkurve Fin. 51.30 0.00 495.56
Mahanivesh (I) 438.75 0.00 438.75
5Paisa Capital 329.95 4.75 420.36
SIL Investments 372.70 -5.00 395.06
Generic Engineer 240.00 1.98 392.64
Mahanivesh (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 34.70
Mahanivesh (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 17.31% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mahanivesh (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 438.75
438.75
Week Low/High 0.00
438.75
Month Low/High 438.75
439.00
YEAR Low/High 412.20
610.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
700.00

