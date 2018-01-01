JUST IN
Mahasagar Travels Ltd.

BSE: 526795 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE007G01014
BSE 13:43 | 09 Mar 4.42 -0.23
(-4.95%)
OPEN

4.42

 HIGH

4.42

 LOW

4.42
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mahasagar Travels Ltd Not listed in NSE
Mahasagar Travels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Mahasagar Travels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.13 14.12 7.15
Other Income 0.49 0.43 13.95
Total Income 15.62 14.55 7.35
Total Expenses 14.68 13.36 9.88
Operating Profit 0.94 1.18 -20.34
Net Profit 0.05 0.44 -88.64
Equity Capital 7.86 7.86 -
Mahasagar Travels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ashoka Refinerie 11.38 -4.93 3.87
Crown Tours 12.35 -5.00 3.83
Excel Castro 0.87 -4.40 3.54
Mahasagar Travel 4.42 -4.95 3.47
Suryo Foods 8.30 -4.49 3.29
Timbor Home 2.21 -4.74 3.26
City Online Ser. 6.26 0.00 3.23
Mahasagar Travels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 67.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.74
Mahasagar Travels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mahasagar Travels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.42
4.42
Week Low/High 4.42
4.00
Month Low/High 4.42
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.42
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
18.00

