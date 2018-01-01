Mahasagar Travels Ltd.
|BSE: 526795
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE007G01014
|BSE 13:43 | 09 Mar
|4.42
|
-0.23
(-4.95%)
|
OPEN
4.42
|
HIGH
4.42
|
LOW
4.42
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mahasagar Travels Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.42
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.65
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|11.49
|52-Week low
|4.42
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|4.42
|Buy Qty
|800.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Mahasagar Travels Ltd.
Mahasagar Travels Ltd
Mahasagar Travels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.36
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.53
Mahasagar Travels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.13
|14.12
|7.15
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.43
|13.95
|Total Income
|15.62
|14.55
|7.35
|Total Expenses
|14.68
|13.36
|9.88
|Operating Profit
|0.94
|1.18
|-20.34
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.44
|-88.64
|Equity Capital
|7.86
|7.86
|-
Mahasagar Travels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ashoka Refinerie
|11.38
|-4.93
|3.87
|Crown Tours
|12.35
|-5.00
|3.83
|Excel Castro
|0.87
|-4.40
|3.54
|Mahasagar Travel
|4.42
|-4.95
|3.47
|Suryo Foods
|8.30
|-4.49
|3.29
|Timbor Home
|2.21
|-4.74
|3.26
|City Online Ser.
|6.26
|0.00
|3.23
Mahasagar Travels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mahasagar Travels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mahasagar Travels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.42
|
|4.42
|Week Low/High
|4.42
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|4.42
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.42
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|18.00
Quick Links for Mahasagar Travels:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices