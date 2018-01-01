JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Mahaveer Cotts Strings Ltd

Mahaveer Cotts Strings Ltd.

BSE: 532576 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MCSL ISIN Code: INE208S01013
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mahaveer Cotts Strings Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mahaveer Cotts Strings Ltd
Filter:

Mahaveer Cotts Strings Ltd. (MCSL) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore -
Income  
Sales Turnover N.A.
Excise Duty N.A.
Net Sales N.A.
Other Income N.A.
Stock Adjustments N.A.
Total Income N.A.
Expenditure  
Raw Materials N.A.
Power & Fuel Cost N.A.
Employee Cost N.A.
Other Manufacturing Expenses N.A.
Selling and Administration Expenses N.A.
Miscellaneous Expenses N.A.
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised N.A.
Total Expenditure N.A.
Operating Profit N.A.
Interest N.A.
Gross Profit N.A.
Depreciation N.A.
Profit Before Tax N.A.
Tax N.A.
Net Profit N.A.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mahaveer Cotts Strings: