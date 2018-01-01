Mahaveer Infoway Ltd is a provider of Technology oriented solutions. The company has business interests in the field of Software Development, IT Consulting, Networking Solutions, Software Testing, Training, Distribution of IT & Telecom Products, Offshore Staffing, Real estate Development and Financial Services. They provide a comprehensive set of services that covers various domains. The company has their own Delivery Center's at DC-1 Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh and DC-2 Hubli, Karnataka. The DC-1 is a 75 seater corporate office situated in heart of city of Hyderabad.DC-2 is a newly planned 200 seater, 1 Acre Campus in Aryabhatta Technology Park, Hubli dedicated to offshore development activities. The Hubli facility will also act as an alternative disaster city site for their Hyderabad operations. The company has their business operations across three Business Verticals, namely Information Technology, Telecom Products and Education Services. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad and also has branch offices in Bangalore and Hubli to support the various service offering of the company. Mahaveer Infoway Ltd was incorporated on May 13, 1991 as a private limited company with the name Mahaveer Leafin and Holdings Pvt Ltd. The company was promoted by Ashok Kumar Jain, a Seasoned Business Professional with magnitude of experience in Banking, Finance and Business Management Operations. In February 13, 1996, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Mahaveer Leafin and Holdings Ltd. In January 7, 2000, the company changed their name from Mahaveer Leafin and Holdings Ltd to Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. During the year 2010-11, the company incorporated two companies, namely Mahaveer Telecom Pvt Ltd and Mahaveer Projects Pvt Ltd as subsidiary companies. Also, they introduced a mobile brand 'ZINK' all over India.