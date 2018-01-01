JUST IN
Mahaveer Infoway Ltd.

BSE: 539383 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE019D01016
BSE 09:35 | 09 Mar 4.10 0.11 (2.76%)
(2.76%)
OPEN

4.10

 HIGH

4.10

 LOW

4.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
OPEN 4.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.99
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 4.45
52-Week low 2.13
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.80
Sell Qty 288.00
OPEN 4.10
CLOSE 3.99
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 4.45
52-Week low 2.13
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.80
Sell Qty 288.00

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. (MAHAVEERINFOWAY) - Net Sales

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
TCS 3051.85 17.35 0.57 92693.00
Infosys 1185.85 22.45 1.93 59289.00
Wipro 290.75 5.55 1.95 46047.80
Tech Mahindra 619.85 0.70 0.11 23165.40
HCL Technologies 970.40 25.75 2.73 19318.31
L & T Infotech 1382.65 27.70 2.04 6182.90
Mindtree 815.30 0.65 0.08 4752.60
Vakrangee 205.35 9.65 4.93 3948.95
Oracle Fin.Serv. 3926.80 38.20 0.98 3736.31
Quess Corp 1024.35 37.45 3.79 3360.72
MphasiS 855.75 31.65 3.84 3018.55
Persistent Sys 823.35 6.15 0.75 1732.96
Hinduja Global 822.55 21.10 2.63 1597.54
NIIT Tech. 909.45 30.35 3.45 1595.10
Polaris Consulta 471.90 0.70 0.15 1510.98
Rolta India 63.15 0.60 0.96 1454.91
Hexaware Tech. 374.45 13.35 3.70 1393.04
KPIT Tech. 217.35 7.55 3.60 1319.56
Cyient 624.50 2.60 0.42 1292.00
Zensar Tech. 888.70 5.40 0.61 1282.82
Quick Links for Mahaveer Infoway: