Mahavir Impex Ltd.

BSE: 531664 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE997B01025
BSE 12:52 | 18 Dec Mahavir Impex Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mahavir Impex Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.05
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 1.05
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.05
Sell Qty 700.00
About Mahavir Impex Ltd.

Mahavir Impex Ltd

Mahavir Impex Ltd is engaged in the business of commercial trading, import and export. The trading industry in which the Company is dealing is recently having trends of volatility. The export & import industry to which the Company belongs is high capital investment sector. This sector is having big players in the manufacturing and trading activities. Presently this sector is very volatile and ...> More

Mahavir Impex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mahavir Impex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 9 9 -
Mahavir Impex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sanblue Corp. 3.88 -4.67 1.94
Dune Mercantile 3.83 -1.79 1.91
Tirupati Tyres 5.51 0.18 1.90
Mahavir Impex 1.05 0.00 1.89
Radhagobind Comm 13.04 -4.96 1.88
IFM Impex Global 6.18 4.57 1.86
Munoth Commun. 1.90 0.00 1.83
Mahavir Impex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.94
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 52.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 35.24
Mahavir Impex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 66.67% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mahavir Impex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.05
1.05
Week Low/High 0.00
1.05
Month Low/High 0.00
1.05
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.05
All TIME Low/High 0.38
22.00

Browse STOCK Companies

