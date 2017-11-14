Mahavir Impex Ltd.
|BSE: 531664
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE997B01025
|BSE 12:52 | 18 Dec
|Mahavir Impex Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mahavir Impex Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.05
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|1.05
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.05
|Sell Qty
|700.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Mahavir Impex Ltd.
Mahavir Impex Ltd is engaged in the business of commercial trading, import and export. The trading industry in which the Company is dealing is recently having trends of volatility. The export & import industry to which the Company belongs is high capital investment sector. This sector is having big players in the manufacturing and trading activities. Presently this sector is very volatile and ...> More
Mahavir Impex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.21
Mahavir Impex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|9
|9
|-
Mahavir Impex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sanblue Corp.
|3.88
|-4.67
|1.94
|Dune Mercantile
|3.83
|-1.79
|1.91
|Tirupati Tyres
|5.51
|0.18
|1.90
|Mahavir Impex
|1.05
|0.00
|1.89
|Radhagobind Comm
|13.04
|-4.96
|1.88
|IFM Impex Global
|6.18
|4.57
|1.86
|Munoth Commun.
|1.90
|0.00
|1.83
Mahavir Impex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mahavir Impex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|66.67%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mahavir Impex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.05
|
|1.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.05
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.05
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.05
|All TIME Low/High
|0.38
|
|22.00
Quick Links for Mahavir Impex:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices