Mahavir Impex Ltd.

BSE: 531664 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE997B01025
BSE 12:52 | 18 Dec Mahavir Impex Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mahavir Impex Ltd
OPEN 1.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.05
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 1.05
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.05
Sell Qty 700.00
Mahavir Impex Ltd. (MAHAVIRIMPEX) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2013 2012 2011
Net Sales 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.19 0.04
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.08
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01
Profit Before Tax -0.02 -0.19 0.03
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
Profit After Tax -0.02 -0.19 0.02
 
Share Capital 9.00 9.00 9.00
Reserves 0.36 -0.11 0.08
Net Worth 9.36 8.89 9.08
Loans 0.00 38.24 44.04
Gross Block 0.05 0.05 0.05
Investments 3.75 0.00 0.00
Cash 0.21 0.17 0.21
Debtors 0.00 2.35 3.64
Net Working Capital 5.61 47.11 53.11
 
Operating Profit Margin (%)
Net Profit Margin (%)
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.02
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
