Mahavir Impex Ltd.
|BSE: 531664
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE997B01025
|BSE 12:52 | 18 Dec
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|OPEN
|1.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.05
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|1.05
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.05
|Sell Qty
|700.00
Filter:
Mahavir Impex Ltd. (MAHAVIRIMPEX) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2013
|2012
|2011
|Net Sales
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.19
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.02
|-0.19
|0.03
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Profit After Tax
|-0.02
|-0.19
|0.02
|Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves
|0.36
|-0.11
|0.08
|Net Worth
|9.36
|8.89
|9.08
|Loans
|0.00
|38.24
|44.04
|Gross Block
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Investments
|3.75
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash
|0.21
|0.17
|0.21
|Debtors
|0.00
|2.35
|3.64
|Net Working Capital
|5.61
|47.11
|53.11
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
