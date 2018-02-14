Mahavir Industries Ltd.
About Mahavir Industries Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.'89 and subsequently converted into a public limited company in Jan.'95, Sai Wires India was promoted by S Ram Mohan. Since incorporation, it was not in operation. It was carrying out the preliminary works like identifying the collaborators and study of the proposed project to manufacture special coated wires. Later on, one of the subscriber,...> More
Mahavir Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.62
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.68
Announcement
-
-
-
Compliance Certificate For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017 Under Regulation 7(3) Of SEBI (LODR) 2015
-
-
-
The Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On 15/11/2017 Wednesday
Mahavir Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.04
|-50
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.04
|-50
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|0.01
|-300
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|0.01
|-600
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
Mahavir Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|VKS Projects
|0.04
|0.00
|2.52
|Hind. Udyog
|3.16
|1.94
|2.27
|Hittco Tools
|3.60
|-2.96
|2.22
|Mahavir Indust.
|1.04
|0.00
|2.08
|Filtron Engineer
|7.00
|0.00
|1.83
|Amaze Entertech
|48.30
|5.00
|1.69
|Sancia Global
|0.30
|0.00
|1.30
Mahavir Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mahavir Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-30.67%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-66.01%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-80.38%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mahavir Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.04
|
|1.04
|Week Low/High
|1.04
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.04
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.04
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.48
|
|59.00
