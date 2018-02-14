JUST IN
Mahavir Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531648 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE987M01023
BSE 12:02 | 09 Mar 1.04 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.04

 HIGH

1.04

 LOW

1.04
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mahavir Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.04
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.04
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 8.85
52-Week low 1.04
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.04
Sell Qty 29999.00
About Mahavir Industries Ltd.

Mahavir Industries Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.'89 and subsequently converted into a public limited company in Jan.'95, Sai Wires India was promoted by S Ram Mohan. Since incorporation, it was not in operation. It was carrying out the preliminary works like identifying the collaborators and study of the proposed project to manufacture special coated wires. Later on, one of the subscriber,...> More

Mahavir Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mahavir Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.02 0.04 -50
Total Income 0.02 0.04 -50
Total Expenses 0.04 0.03 33.33
Operating Profit -0.02 0.01 -300
Net Profit -0.05 0.01 -600
Equity Capital 10 10 -
Mahavir Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
VKS Projects 0.04 0.00 2.52
Hind. Udyog 3.16 1.94 2.27
Hittco Tools 3.60 -2.96 2.22
Mahavir Indust. 1.04 0.00 2.08
Filtron Engineer 7.00 0.00 1.83
Amaze Entertech 48.30 5.00 1.69
Sancia Global 0.30 0.00 1.30
Mahavir Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.55
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 58.03
Mahavir Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -30.67% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -66.01% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -80.38% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mahavir Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.04
1.04
Week Low/High 1.04
1.00
Month Low/High 1.04
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.04
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.48
59.00

