Mahendra Petrochemicals Ltd.

|
MAHENDRA PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2003-2004
AUDITORS' REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
MAHENDRA PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of M/s MAHENDRA PETROCHEMICALS
LIMITED as at 30th September, 2004 and also the Profit & loss Account for
the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial statements are
the responsibility of the Company's management Out responsibility is to
express in our opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatements. An audit includes examining on test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosure in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statements presentation. We believe that Our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
We report as follows:-
1. As required by the manufacturing and other companies (Auditors Report)
Order, 2003 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section
227(4A) of the Companies Act, 1956, We enclose in the Annexure a statement
on the matters specified in the paragraphs 1 and 5 of the said order.
2. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph above:
a) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.
b) In our opinion proper books of accounts as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books.
c) The Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account dealt with by this report
are in agreement with the books of account.
d) In our opinion. the Balance sheet and Profit and Loss Account dealt with
by this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-
section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956;
e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors, as
on 30th September, 2004 and taken on record by the Board of Directors. we
report that none of the Directors is disqualified as on 30th September,
2004 from being appointed as Director in terms of clause (G) of subsection
(1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
f) In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts read together with the
Company's Accounting Policies arid the Notes thereto, give the information
required by the companies Act. 1956, in the manner so required and give a
true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally
accepted m India:
i. In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the company
as on September 30. 2004 and
ii. In the case of the Profit and loss Account, of the PROFIT for the year
ended on that date
For and on behalf of
M/s R. Choudhary & Associates
(Chartered Accountants)
Date: 03.03.2005 (R.D. Choudhary)
Place: Ahmedabad. Partner
M. No.: 43979
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS' REPORT
Referred to in paragraph 1 of our Report of even date
1. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
b) All the assets have not been physically verified by the management
during the year but there is regular program of verification, which in our
opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the
nature of its assets. As explained the reconciliation of physical inventory
of all assets with book records is almost over and the Company is in
process of reconciliation of physical inventory with book records in
respect of all the assets.
c) During the year, Company has not disposed of any substantial/major part
of all fixed assets.
2. (a) As explained to us. the inventory has been physically verified
during the year by the management in our opinion, the frequency of
verification is reasonable.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information arid explanations given
to us. the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
company and the nature of its business.
(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us arid on the basis of our examination of the records of inventory. the
company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies
noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book
records were not material and have peen property dealt with in the book of
accounts.
3. (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the company
has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or
other parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956
(b) According to information and explanations given to us in our opinion
the company has not granted loans and hence the rate of interest and other
terms and conditions thereof are not prima facie, prejudicial to the
interest of the company.
(c) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has
not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other
parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
(d) There is no overdue amount of loan granted to the company listed in the
register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(e) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has
not taken any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other
parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act. 1956.
(1) According to information and explanations given to us, in our opinion,
the company has not taken loans and hence the rate of interest and other
terms and conditions thereof are not prima facie, prejudicial to the
interest of the company.
(g) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has
not taken any loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other
parties listed n the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies
Act. 1956
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the Company and nature of its business with respect to the purchase
of inventory and fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods &
services. During the course of our audit no major weakness has been noticed
in tire internal controls.
5. In respect of transactions entered in the register maintained in
pursuance of section 301 of Companies Act, 1956.;
(a) Based on audit procedures applied by us to the best of our knowledge
and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us,
we are of the opinion that the transactions that needed to be entered into
the register maintained under section 301 have been so entered.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and excluding
certain transaction of purchase of goods and material of special nature for
which alternate quotations are not available, in our opinion the
transactions have been made at prices which are prima facie reasonable
heaving regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us. the Company has not accepted deposits from the public and therefore.
the provisions of Section 58A and 58AA or any other relevant provisions of
Companies Act. 1956. and Rules there under are not applicable to the
Company.
7. In our opinion the Company has internal audit system commensurate with
the size and nature of its business.
8. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company.
The Company is required to maintain cost records as prescribed by the
Central Government u/s 209(1) (d) of the Companies Act. 1956. as it carried
manufacturing activity and are of the opinion that prima facie, the
prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have not however,
made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining
whether they are accurate or complete.
9. a) According to the records of the Company and information and
explanations given to us. the Company has been generally regular in
depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund. Investor
Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales
Tax, Wealth-Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other
statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year.
b) As per the information arid explanations to us, the following are the
particulars of disputed dues on account of income tax, sales tax. Wealth
Tax. Service Tax, custom duty and excise duty and cess matters which have
not been deposited:
SN Particulars Where dispute is pending Amount
Rs.
1. Excise Duty Dy. Comm. C.Ex, Div.IV.
Ahmedabad-II 1102057
2. Excise Duty High Court of Gujarat
Ahmedabad 1057479
3. Excise Duty Dy. Comm. C.Ex. Div.IV. A'bad
II and CEGAT Mumbai 8656276
4. Excise Duty Dy. Comm. C.Ex. Div.IV.
Ahmedabad II 94410
5. Excise Duty Adl. Comm. C. Ex.
Ahmedabad II 139856
6 Excise Duty Dy. Comm. C.Ex. Div.IV.
Ahmedabad II 305702
7. Service Tax Dy. Comm. Of Service
Tax. Ahmedabad 328973
8. Custon Duty Custom and Central Excise
Settlement Comm. Mumbai 7124409
9. Penalty on Ass. Comm of Sales Tax
Sale Tax Ahmedabad 287853
10. The company does have accumulated losses, which are more than 100% of
its networth as at the end of the year. The company has been classified as
Sick Industry u/s. 3 (1) of the Sick Industries (Special) Provision Act
1985 wide order dated 28.02.2003 of B.I.F R. The Company has not incurred
cash losses during current and the immediately preceding financial year.
11. Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and
explanations given by management, we are of the opinion that the Company
has defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks and
debentures and other securities. The company is under final negotiations
with the Institutions for restructuring of its loans as the company has
become sick.
Name of Financial Institution/Bank Amount in default
(in lacs)
IFCI 3630.35
GSFC 392.58
Canbank Mutual Fund 363.07
UTI 206.96
Others 388.08
12. According to the information and explanations given to us the Company
has not granted any loans advances on the basis of security by way of
pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
13. The provisions of any special statute, applicable to Chit Fund, Nidhi
or Mutual Benefit Fund/Societies are not applicable to the Company.
14. (a) Based on our audit procedures and to the best of our knowledge and
belief-and according to the information and explanations given to us. we
are of the opinion that the company is maintaining proper record of the
transactions and contracts of dealing in shares, securities, debentures and
other investments and that timely entries have been made in these records.
(b) Based on our audit procedures and to the best of the best of our
knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations
given to us. the shares, securities. debentures and other investments have
been held by the Company in its own name.
15. According to the information and explanations given to us the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks and
financial institutions.
16. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, term loans availed by the Company
were. prime facie, applied by the company during tile year for the purposes
for which the loans were obtained.
17. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us. short term loans availed by the
Company were, prime facie, not applied in long term investments during the
year.
18. The Company has not made any preferential allotment to parties and
companies covered under register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956. during the year and the question of whether the price
at which the shares have been issued is prejudicial to the interest of the
Company does not arise.
19. According to the information and explanations to us and the records
examined by us, securities and charge has not been created in respect of
the debentures issue.
20. The Company has not raised money by any public issues during the year.
21. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanation given to us, no fraud on or by the Company was
noticed or reported the year.
M/s R. Choudhary & Associates
(Chartered Accountants)
Date : 03.03.2005 (R.D. Choudhary)
Place: Ahmedabad. Partner
M. No.: 43979