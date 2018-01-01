You are here » Home
» » Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd.
|BSE: 532756
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: MAHINDCIE
|ISIN Code: INE536H01010
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
225.55
|
-4.00
(-1.74%)
|
OPEN
231.25
|
HIGH
231.55
|
LOW
222.70
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
225.70
|
-3.75
(-1.63%)
|
OPEN
233.00
|
HIGH
233.00
|
LOW
222.05
|OPEN
|231.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|229.55
|VOLUME
|8627
|52-Week high
|270.05
|52-Week low
|199.00
|P/E
|116.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,534
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|225.55
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|233.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|229.45
|VOLUME
|93615
|52-Week high
|271.80
|52-Week low
|198.35
|P/E
|116.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,534
|Buy Price
|225.30
|Buy Qty
|23.00
|Sell Price
|225.50
|Sell Qty
|1498.00
|OPEN
|231.25
|CLOSE
|229.55
|VOLUME
|8627
|52-Week high
|270.05
|52-Week low
|199.00
|P/E
|116.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,534
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|225.55
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|233.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|229.45
|VOLUME
|93615
|52-Week high
|271.80
|52-Week low
|198.35
|P/E
|116.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8534.14
|Buy Price
|225.30
|Buy Qty
|23.00
|Sell Price
|225.50
|Sell Qty
|1498.00
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. (MAHINDCIE) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|18-04-2017
|Book Closure
|21-04-2017
|27-04-2017
|A.G.M.
|20-04-2016
|Book Closure
|11-05-2016
|17-05-2016
|A.G.M.
|24-08-2015
|Book Closure
|09-09-2015
|15-09-2015
|A.G.M.
|02-09-2014
|Book Closure
|22-09-2014
|29-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|10-06-2013
|Book Closure
|15-07-2013
|23-07-2013
|A.G.M.
|13-06-2012
|Book Closure
|23-07-2012
|31-07-2012
|A.G.M.
|10-06-2011
|Book Closure
|25-07-2011
|02-08-2011
|A.G.M.
|08-06-2010
|Book Closure
|14-07-2010
|22-07-2010
|A.G.M.
|02-06-2009
|Book Closure
|21-07-2009
|29-07-2009
|A.G.M.
Quick Links for Mahindra CIE Automotive: