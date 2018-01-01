JUST IN
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd.

BSE: 532756 Sector: Engineering
NSE: MAHINDCIE ISIN Code: INE536H01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 225.55 -4.00
(-1.74%)
OPEN

231.25

 HIGH

231.55

 LOW

222.70
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 225.70 -3.75
(-1.63%)
OPEN

233.00

 HIGH

233.00

 LOW

222.05
OPEN 231.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 229.55
VOLUME 8627
52-Week high 270.05
52-Week low 199.00
P/E 116.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8,534
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 225.55
Sell Qty 25.00
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. (MAHINDCIE) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
18-04-2017 Book Closure 21-04-2017 27-04-2017 A.G.M.
20-04-2016 Book Closure 11-05-2016 17-05-2016 A.G.M.
24-08-2015 Book Closure 09-09-2015 15-09-2015 A.G.M.
02-09-2014 Book Closure 22-09-2014 29-09-2014 A.G.M.
10-06-2013 Book Closure 15-07-2013 23-07-2013 A.G.M.
13-06-2012 Book Closure 23-07-2012 31-07-2012 A.G.M.
10-06-2011 Book Closure 25-07-2011 02-08-2011 A.G.M.
08-06-2010 Book Closure 14-07-2010 22-07-2010 A.G.M.
02-06-2009 Book Closure 21-07-2009 29-07-2009 A.G.M.

