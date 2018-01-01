You are here » Home
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.
|BSE: 533088
|Sector: Services
|NSE: MHRIL
|ISIN Code: INE998I01010
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
296.80
|
0.85
(0.29%)
|
OPEN
297.05
|
HIGH
300.25
|
LOW
295.50
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
295.80
|
-0.50
(-0.17%)
|
OPEN
299.90
|
HIGH
299.90
|
LOW
294.70
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. (MHRIL) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|22-05-2017
|Book Closure
|07-06-2017
|09-06-2017
|Rs.5.0000 per share(50%)Dividend
|18-05-2016
|Book Closure
|23-07-2016
|29-07-2016
|A.G.M. & Rs.5.0000 per share(50%)Dividend
|19-05-2015
|Book Closure
|18-07-2015
|28-07-2015
|Rs.4.0000 per share(40%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|30-06-2014
|Book Closure
|18-08-2014
|27-08-2014
|Rs.4.0000 per share(40%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|27-06-2014
|Book Closure
|18-08-2014
|27-08-2014
|Rs.4.0000 per share(40%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|26-06-2014
|Book Closure
|18-08-2014
|27-08-2014
|A.G.M. & Rs.4.0000 per share(40%)Dividend
|25-04-2013
|Book Closure
|13-07-2013
|06-08-2013
|Rs.4.0000 per share(40%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|25-04-2012
|Book Closure
|14-07-2012
|25-07-2012
|A.G.M. & Rs.4.00 per share(40%)Dividend
|25-04-2011
|Book Closure
|16-07-2011
|25-07-2011
|Rs.4.00 per share(40%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|30-04-2010
|Book Closure
|17-07-2010
|26-07-2010
|A.G.M. & Rs.4.00 per share(40%)Dividend
