JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.

BSE: 533088 Sector: Services
NSE: MHRIL ISIN Code: INE998I01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 296.80 0.85
(0.29%)
OPEN

297.05

 HIGH

300.25

 LOW

295.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 295.80 -0.50
(-0.17%)
OPEN

299.90

 HIGH

299.90

 LOW

294.70
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 297.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 295.95
VOLUME 5453
52-Week high 469.00
52-Week low 268.77
P/E 31.01
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,957
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 297.05
CLOSE 295.95
VOLUME 5453
52-Week high 469.00
52-Week low 268.77
P/E 31.01
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,957
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. (MHRIL) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
22-05-2017 Book Closure 07-06-2017 09-06-2017 Rs.5.0000 per share(50%)Dividend
18-05-2016 Book Closure 23-07-2016 29-07-2016 A.G.M. & Rs.5.0000 per share(50%)Dividend
19-05-2015 Book Closure 18-07-2015 28-07-2015 Rs.4.0000 per share(40%)Dividend & A.G.M.
30-06-2014 Book Closure 18-08-2014 27-08-2014 Rs.4.0000 per share(40%)Dividend & A.G.M.
27-06-2014 Book Closure 18-08-2014 27-08-2014 Rs.4.0000 per share(40%)Dividend & A.G.M.
26-06-2014 Book Closure 18-08-2014 27-08-2014 A.G.M. & Rs.4.0000 per share(40%)Dividend
25-04-2013 Book Closure 13-07-2013 06-08-2013 Rs.4.0000 per share(40%)Dividend & A.G.M.
25-04-2012 Book Closure 14-07-2012 25-07-2012 A.G.M. & Rs.4.00 per share(40%)Dividend
25-04-2011 Book Closure 16-07-2011 25-07-2011 Rs.4.00 per share(40%)Dividend & A.G.M.
30-04-2010 Book Closure 17-07-2010 26-07-2010 A.G.M. & Rs.4.00 per share(40%)Dividend

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India: