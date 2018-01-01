JUST IN
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.

BSE: 533088 Sector: Services
NSE: MHRIL ISIN Code: INE998I01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 296.80 0.85
(0.29%)
OPEN

297.05

 HIGH

300.25

 LOW

295.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 295.80 -0.50
(-0.17%)
OPEN

299.90

 HIGH

299.90

 LOW

294.70
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. (MHRIL) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Interglobe Aviat 1,277.20 49,084.07 18,580.50 1,659.19 10,463.82
Indian Hotels 128.45 15,276.56 2,391.25 141.94 4,967.12
Blue Dart Exp. 4,167.50 9,889.48 2,680.87 139.57 879.25
EIH 170.45 9,742.07 1,277.55 96.54 3,087.47
Thomas Cook (I) 261.25 9,671.48 1,714.24 -8.36 1,520.28
SpiceJet 134.95 8,089.58 6,191.27 430.73 903.16
Jet Airways 689.40 7,831.58 22,398.68 390.43 6,869.88
Coffee Day Enter 288.85 6,101.96 100.57 -79.61 2,770.41
Westlife Develop 316.60 4,926.30 0.20 -0.30 479.60
Cox & Kings 251.25 4,436.07 3,117.47 181.34 4,145.93
Mahindra Holiday 296.80 3,957.23 1,088.73 130.65 2,562.06
I T D C 382.20 3,278.13 473.15 12.05 392.52
Navneet Educat. 138.25 3,228.83 1,111.91 161.63 883.25
Wonderla Holiday 358.25 2,024.11 270.41 33.07 458.18
TCI Express 461.10 1,766.01 753.87 40.71 191.61
EIH Assoc.Hotels 526.85 1,605.31 263.56 42.78 284.43
NIIT 89.95 1,498.57 366.29 -5.07 968.40
S Chand & Compan 423.30 1,480.70 305.78 27.10 723.38
Zee Learn 37.15 1,210.72 161.23 36.34 420.46
Aptech 292.50 1,166.78 117.09 9.08 232.17
