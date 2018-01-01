JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

BSE: 532313 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MAHLIFE ISIN Code: INE813A01018
BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar 447.20 15.90
(3.69%)
OPEN

436.30

 HIGH

448.40

 LOW

431.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 445.90 10.40
(2.39%)
OPEN

437.55

 HIGH

449.00

 LOW

431.65
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 436.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 431.30
VOLUME 3587
52-Week high 563.00
52-Week low 321.54
P/E 55.01
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,295
Buy Price 447.20
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 436.30
CLOSE 431.30
VOLUME 3587
52-Week high 563.00
52-Week low 321.54
P/E 55.01
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,295
Buy Price 447.20
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd came into existence with the demerger of the property development division of Great Eastern Shipping. MLDL was incorporated in 16th March of the year 1999 as a private limited company and in 18th August of the same year 1999, the company was converted into public limited company under the name of Ges...> More

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,295
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 55.01
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.11
Book Value / Share () [*S] 347.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 168.34 213.08 -21
Other Income 23.75 36.04 -34.1
Total Income 192.09 249.12 -22.89
Total Expenses 147.55 198.34 -25.61
Operating Profit 44.54 50.78 -12.29
Net Profit 27.14 34.3 -20.87
Equity Capital 51.32 41.04 -
> More on Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Financials Results

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ITD Cem 167.95 -0.18 2885.38
Simplex Infra 538.75 -4.65 2664.12
Welspun Enterp 159.80 3.06 2361.36
Mahindra Life. 447.20 3.69 2295.48
JMC Projects 562.20 1.79 1887.87
Indian Hume Pipe 368.25 0.00 1784.17
H.G. Infra Engg. 267.05 -1.11 1740.36
> More on Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Peer Group

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.52
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 23.49
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.96
Indian Public 13.35
Custodians 0.09
Other 8.55
> More on Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.12% -1.77% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.74% -3.25% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -0.49% -3.39% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 2.77% 0.13% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 28.27% 29.06% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -4.39% -4.70% 17.24% 19.01%

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 431.30
448.40
Week Low/High 426.00
472.00
Month Low/High 426.00
482.00
YEAR Low/High 321.54
563.00
All TIME Low/High 8.88
1215.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mahindra Lifespace Developers: