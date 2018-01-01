You are here » Home
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
|BSE: 532313
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MAHLIFE
|ISIN Code: INE813A01018
|
BSE
15:42 | 12 Mar
|
447.20
|
15.90
(3.69%)
|
OPEN
436.30
|
HIGH
448.40
|
LOW
431.30
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
445.90
|
10.40
(2.39%)
|
OPEN
437.55
|
HIGH
449.00
|
LOW
431.65
About Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd came into existence with the demerger of the property development division of Great Eastern Shipping. MLDL was incorporated in 16th March of the year 1999 as a private limited company and in 18th August of the same year 1999, the company was converted into public limited company under the name of Ges...> More
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|168.34
|213.08
|-21
|Other Income
|23.75
|36.04
|-34.1
|Total Income
|192.09
|249.12
|-22.89
|Total Expenses
|147.55
|198.34
|-25.61
|Operating Profit
|44.54
|50.78
|-12.29
|Net Profit
|27.14
|34.3
|-20.87
|Equity Capital
|51.32
|41.04
| -
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd - Peer Group
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.12%
|-1.77%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.74%
|-3.25%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-0.49%
|-3.39%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|2.77%
|0.13%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|28.27%
|29.06%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-4.39%
|-4.70%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|431.30
|
|448.40
|Week Low/High
|426.00
|
|472.00
|Month Low/High
|426.00
|
|482.00
|YEAR Low/High
|321.54
|
|563.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.88
|
|1215.00
Quick Links for Mahindra Lifespace Developers: