Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

BSE: 532313 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MAHLIFE ISIN Code: INE813A01018
BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar 447.20 15.90
(3.69%)
OPEN

436.30

 HIGH

448.40

 LOW

431.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 445.90 10.40
(2.39%)
OPEN

437.55

 HIGH

449.00

 LOW

431.65
OPEN 436.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 431.30
VOLUME 3587
52-Week high 563.00
52-Week low 342.66
P/E 55.01
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,295
Buy Price 447.20
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
