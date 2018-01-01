JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maithan Alloys Ltd

Maithan Alloys Ltd.

BSE: 590078 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: MAITHANALL ISIN Code: INE683C01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 842.25 25.60
(3.13%)
OPEN

825.10

 HIGH

865.00

 LOW

805.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 830.45 7.25
(0.88%)
OPEN

840.00

 HIGH

840.00

 LOW

803.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 825.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 816.65
VOLUME 18640
52-Week high 1028.00
52-Week low 382.40
P/E 8.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,452
Buy Price 853.00
Buy Qty 13.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 825.10
CLOSE 816.65
VOLUME 18640
52-Week high 1028.00
52-Week low 382.40
P/E 8.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,452
Buy Price 853.00
Buy Qty 13.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Maithan Alloys Ltd. (MAITHANALL) - Market Capital

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
Coal India 297.80 -2.26 320.00 234.00 184856.67
Hind.Zinc 318.95 1.53 339.55 226.75 134765.94
Vedanta 316.95 4.43 355.70 217.95 117816.65
JSW Steel 297.95 2.32 320.50 175.05 72020.47
Tata Steel 622.70 2.82 755.12 408.02 70154.00
Hindalco Inds. 227.15 3.32 283.95 179.55 50995.18
NMDC 123.75 1.39 162.55 102.80 39153.26
S A I L 72.20 3.96 101.40 53.00 29822.43
Jindal Steel 230.10 3.79 294.15 103.00 21086.36
KIOCL 234.20 -3.44 506.45 84.10 14860.22
Natl. Aluminium 63.85 2.16 97.65 60.75 12341.69
Hind.Copper 64.80 1.89 110.55 55.45 5995.43
MOIL 205.80 1.08 285.50 147.50 5482.10
APL Apollo 1896.05 -2.01 2587.00 1073.30 4499.33
Welspun Corp 158.70 -4.48 197.00 81.00 4209.04
Ratnamani Metals 887.25 -0.92 1217.00 697.00 4147.89
G M D C 128.95 2.10 181.20 112.55 4100.61
Jindal Stain .Hi 171.65 5.70 252.00 117.95 4050.08
Jindal Stain. 85.55 -0.41 132.40 66.55 3935.73
Jindal Saw 118.20 -2.27 182.00 72.30 3779.45
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maithan Alloys: