JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Maitri Enterprises Ltd

Maitri Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 513430 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE501L01024
BSE LIVE 14:26 | 17 Jan Maitri Enterprises Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maitri Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 8.08
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.50
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 8.55
52-Week low 7.75
P/E 38.48
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 8.08
CLOSE 8.50
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 8.55
52-Week low 7.75
P/E 38.48
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Maitri Enterprises Ltd.

Maitri Enterprises Ltd

Parth Aluminium Ltd. manufactures aluminum and aluminum products. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More

Maitri Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 38.48
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Maitri Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.16 0.04 300
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Income 0.18 0.06 200
Total Expenses 0.17 0.06 183.33
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 1.9 1.9 -
> More on Maitri Enterprises Ltd Financials Results

Maitri Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bhoruka Alum. 0.59 0.00 3.24
Universal Pr. Al 2.26 -4.64 1.80
Mardia Samyoung 2.39 -4.78 1.66
Maitri Enterp. 8.08 -4.94 1.54
PALCO 0.20 -4.76 1.17
Globus Corp. 0.14 0.00 0.89
> More on Maitri Enterprises Ltd Peer Group

Maitri Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 14.29
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 75.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.39
> More on Maitri Enterprises Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Maitri Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month -4.94% NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year 47.99% NA 17.24% 19.03%

Maitri Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.08
8.08
Week Low/High 0.00
8.08
Month Low/High 0.00
8.08
YEAR Low/High 7.75
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
52.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maitri Enterprises: