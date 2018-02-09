Maitri Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 513430
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE501L01024
|BSE LIVE 14:26 | 17 Jan
|Maitri Enterprises Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maitri Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.08
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.50
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|8.55
|52-Week low
|7.75
|P/E
|38.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Maitri Enterprises Ltd.
Parth Aluminium Ltd. manufactures aluminum and aluminum products. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More
Maitri Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.21
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|38.48
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.42
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.86
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December2017
Rectified Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
Maitri Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.16
|0.04
|300
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Total Income
|0.18
|0.06
|200
|Total Expenses
|0.17
|0.06
|183.33
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|1.9
|1.9
|-
Maitri Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bhoruka Alum.
|0.59
|0.00
|3.24
|Universal Pr. Al
|2.26
|-4.64
|1.80
|Mardia Samyoung
|2.39
|-4.78
|1.66
|Maitri Enterp.
|8.08
|-4.94
|1.54
|PALCO
|0.20
|-4.76
|1.17
|Globus Corp.
|0.14
|0.00
|0.89
Maitri Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Maitri Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|-4.94%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|47.99%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Maitri Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.08
|
|8.08
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.08
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.08
|YEAR Low/High
|7.75
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|52.00
