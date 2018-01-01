You are here » Home
» » Maitri Enterprises Ltd
Maitri Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 513430
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE501L01024
|
BSE
14:26 | 17 Jan
|
Maitri Enterprises Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maitri Enterprises Ltd
|OPEN
|8.08
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.50
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|8.55
|52-Week low
|8.00
|P/E
|38.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|38.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|8.08
|CLOSE
|8.50
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|8.55
|52-Week low
|8.00
|P/E
|38.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|38.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.54
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Maitri Enterprises Ltd. (MAITRIENTERP) - Historical Prices
Historical Prices
Quick Links for Maitri Enterprises: