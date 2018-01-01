Majestic Auto Ltd.
|BSE: 500267
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: MAJESAUTO
|ISIN Code: INE201B01022
|BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar
|139.50
|
-0.20
(-0.14%)
|
OPEN
138.00
|
HIGH
139.50
|
LOW
136.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Majestic Auto Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|138.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|139.70
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|221.70
|52-Week low
|92.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|145
|Buy Price
|139.50
|Buy Qty
|57.00
|Sell Price
|142.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|145
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Majestic Auto Ltd.
MAL came into existence with a plant at Ludhiana to manufacture 50 cc mopeds, marketed under the Pacer, Panther and Ankur brands. The company went public in 1986. But in a market which exhibited a CAGR of 30% between 1978 and 1988, it was unable to make a definitive dent. Realising the need to make its presence felt, it upgraded its capacity in Oct.'88 by setting up a plant in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pra...> More
Majestic Auto Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|145
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|417.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.33
Announcement
Majestic Auto Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.83
|13.99
|-1.14
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.11
|-36.36
|Total Income
|13.9
|14.1
|-1.42
|Total Expenses
|6.53
|10.49
|-37.75
|Operating Profit
|7.37
|3.6
|104.72
|Net Profit
|-1.4
|-4.54
|69.16
|Equity Capital
|10.4
|10.4
|-
Majestic Auto Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Castex Tech
|4.43
|-3.06
|167.50
|Talbros Engg.
|303.70
|0.00
|154.28
|Autoline Inds.
|72.50
|-2.62
|152.25
|Majestic Auto
|139.50
|-0.14
|145.08
|Bharat Gears
|173.50
|-0.26
|141.23
|SNL Bearings
|380.00
|3.02
|137.18
|Menon Pistons
|25.30
|-0.98
|129.03
Majestic Auto Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Majestic Auto Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.68%
|NA
|-0.04%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-21.85%
|NA
|-1.65%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-0.43%
|NA
|1.53%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|14.58%
|NA
|4.90%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|45.09%
|NA
|16.54%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|135.84%
|NA
|16.61%
|18.27%
Majestic Auto Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|136.00
|
|139.50
|Week Low/High
|136.00
|
|159.00
|Month Low/High
|136.00
|
|183.00
|YEAR Low/High
|92.10
|
|222.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.85
|
|330.00
