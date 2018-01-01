JUST IN
Majestic Auto Ltd.

BSE: 500267 Sector: Auto
NSE: MAJESAUTO ISIN Code: INE201B01022
BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 139.50 -0.20
(-0.14%)
OPEN

138.00

 HIGH

139.50

 LOW

136.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Majestic Auto Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Majestic Auto Ltd.

Majestic Auto Ltd

MAL came into existence with a plant at Ludhiana to manufacture 50 cc mopeds, marketed under the Pacer, Panther and Ankur brands. The company went public in 1986. But in a market which exhibited a CAGR of 30% between 1978 and 1988, it was unable to make a definitive dent. Realising the need to make its presence felt, it upgraded its capacity in Oct.'88 by setting up a plant in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pra...> More

Majestic Auto Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   145
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 417.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Majestic Auto Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.83 13.99 -1.14
Other Income 0.07 0.11 -36.36
Total Income 13.9 14.1 -1.42
Total Expenses 6.53 10.49 -37.75
Operating Profit 7.37 3.6 104.72
Net Profit -1.4 -4.54 69.16
Equity Capital 10.4 10.4 -
Majestic Auto Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Castex Tech 4.43 -3.06 167.50
Talbros Engg. 303.70 0.00 154.28
Autoline Inds. 72.50 -2.62 152.25
Majestic Auto 139.50 -0.14 145.08
Bharat Gears 173.50 -0.26 141.23
SNL Bearings 380.00 3.02 137.18
Menon Pistons 25.30 -0.98 129.03
Majestic Auto Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 21.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.82
Majestic Auto Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.68% NA -0.04% -0.97%
1 Month -21.85% NA -1.65% -0.94%
3 Month -0.43% NA 1.53% 0.88%
6 Month 14.58% NA 4.90% 4.24%
1 Year 45.09% NA 16.54% 16.01%
3 Year 135.84% NA 16.61% 18.27%

Majestic Auto Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 136.00
139.50
Week Low/High 136.00
159.00
Month Low/High 136.00
183.00
YEAR Low/High 92.10
222.00
All TIME Low/High 6.85
330.00

