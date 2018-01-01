You are here » Home
» » Majestic Auto Ltd
Majestic Auto Ltd.
|BSE: 500267
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: MAJESAUTO
|ISIN Code: INE201B01022
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
138.05
|
-1.65
(-1.18%)
|
OPEN
138.00
|
HIGH
141.70
|
LOW
136.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Majestic Auto Ltd
|OPEN
|138.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|139.70
|VOLUME
|2683
|52-Week high
|221.70
|52-Week low
|92.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|144
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|144
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|138.00
|CLOSE
|139.70
|VOLUME
|2683
|52-Week high
|221.70
|52-Week low
|92.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|144
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|143.57
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Majestic Auto Ltd. (MAJESAUTO) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|SPLIT DATE - BSE
|SPLIT DATE - NSE
|FROM
|TO
|No record found.
Quick Links for Majestic Auto: