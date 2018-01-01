You are here » Home
Majestic Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526857
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: MAJESTIND
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Majestic Industries Ltd. (MAJESTIND) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|JSW Steel
|297.95
|2.32
|2.32
|-4.09
|19.04
|10.60
|69.34
|212.78
|Tata Steel
|622.70
|2.82
|-4.98
|-12.60
|-5.17
|-4.33
|39.71
|96.03
|S A I L
|72.20
|3.96
|-7.50
|-24.28
|-9.92
|14.15
|21.96
|5.25
|Jindal Steel
|230.10
|3.79
|-3.44
|-16.04
|40.52
|57.71
|83.35
|18.46
|APL Apollo
|1896.05
|-2.01
|-7.25
|-10.14
|-1.81
|9.32
|72.34
|368.16
|Welspun Corp
|158.70
|-4.48
|-8.11
|-3.29
|21.70
|12.63
|90.75
|146.05
|Ratnamani Metals
|887.25
|-0.92
|-7.67
|-8.09
|-9.98
|1.80
|19.54
|16.63
|Jindal Stain .Hi
|171.65
|5.70
|-6.00
|-18.07
|-16.53
|-13.24
|33.84
|(-)
|Jindal Stain.
|85.55
|-0.41
|-10.70
|-25.28
|-13.93
|-24.16
|21.09
|90.75
|Jindal Saw
|118.20
|-2.27
|-9.81
|-15.63
|1.68
|6.29
|48.68
|62.70
|Mah. Seamless
|464.20
|2.62
|0.63
|-5.79
|-2.38
|3.50
|31.39
|123.12
|Prakash Inds.
|179.10
|2.84
|-6.33
|-17.94
|20.85
|57.17
|130.95
|328.47
|Surya Roshni
|405.40
|2.65
|-3.81
|-18.49
|6.43
|30.50
|122.75
|227.46
|Tata Metaliks
|733.85
|0.47
|-5.84
|-12.08
|-9.49
|-4.55
|47.91
|462.34
|Godawari Power
|461.85
|4.34
|-5.09
|-13.47
|149.45
|260.40
|373.69
|295.76
|Tata Sponge Iron
|986.20
|-0.19
|-3.91
|-6.78
|6.68
|7.14
|48.32
|15.97
|Sarda Energy
|417.60
|-0.29
|-10.09
|-20.61
|-8.03
|-7.91
|71.82
|185.05
|Srikalahas. Pip.
|322.25
|1.02
|-4.66
|-14.66
|-16.14
|-6.81
|-5.80
|98.19
|Sunflag Iron
|81.20
|3.51
|-6.83
|-3.85
|8.41
|24.64
|123.69
|195.27
|Technocraf.Inds.
|528.25
|0.69
|-1.21
|-9.58
|5.75
|29.73
|26.86
|125.27
