Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 539229
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE196R01012
|BSE 14:42 | 12 Mar
|240.00
|
8.50
(3.67%)
|
OPEN
241.60
|
HIGH
241.90
|
LOW
238.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|241.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|231.50
|VOLUME
|13200
|52-Week high
|408.00
|52-Week low
|90.10
|P/E
|51.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|241
|Buy Price
|235.10
|Buy Qty
|1200.00
|Sell Price
|240.90
|Sell Qty
|1200.00
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high
|0.00
52-Week low
|0.00
P/E
|51.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|241
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
|OPEN
|241.60
|CLOSE
|231.50
|VOLUME
|13200
|52-Week high
|408.00
|52-Week low
|90.10
|P/E
|51.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|241
|Buy Price
|235.10
|Buy Qty
|1200.00
|Sell Price
|240.90
|Sell Qty
|1200.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|51.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|240.72
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd. (MAJESTICRESEARC) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Paul Merchants
|4716.10
|-0.74
|485.76
|1205.12
|199.53
|2005.25
|2.35
|Furure Market
|79.95
|-4.08
|450.04
|41.56
|-18.35
|0.00
|-
|Vimta Labs
|199.45
|2.62
|440.78
|47.46
|5.97
|6.29
|31.71
|JK Agri Genetics
|1204.95
|1.96
|433.78
|20.40
|-6.25
|28.40
|42.43
|Riddhi Siddhi Gl
|604.95
|-1.16
|431.93
|7.38
|10.07
|0.00
|-
|Sukhjit Starch
|453.05
|-1.53
|334.35
|52.72
|3.75
|28.48
|15.91
|Binani Inds
|96.50
|-2.08
|302.72
|450.93
|21.15
|2.51
|38.45
|Karuturi Global
|2.02
|4.66
|302.50
|54.24
|33.68
|0.07
|28.86
|Cupid
|269.25
|-1.66
|299.41
|21.07
|4.09
|17.36
|15.51
|Oriental Veneer
|516.95
|0.76
|278.64
|35.65
|3.44
|15.27
|33.85
|Oceanaa Biotek
|165.80
|-4.99
|224.99
|15.45
|3.78
|4.89
|33.91
|Archidply Inds.
|82.10
|-3.41
|181.19
|74.18
|2.06
|3.32
|24.73
|Sayaji Inds.
|512.45
|0.00
|161.93
|142.89
|1.29
|12.51
|40.96
|Kesar Terminals
|147.55
|8.89
|161.12
|11.02
|4.21
|16.37
|9.01
|Intl. Travel Hse
|174.20
|-1.47
|139.19
|49.91
|0.89
|10.77
|16.17
|Jiya Eco-Product
|128.05
|1.67
|137.27
|27.53
|3.19
|8.26
|15.50
|Pressman Adv.
|51.20
|-2.20
|120.32
|12.12
|2.02
|2.75
|18.62
|Atlas Cycles
|179.60
|0.00
|116.74
|145.03
|0.24
|7.23
|24.84
|Divyashakti Gran
|94.95
|3.21
|97.51
|18.09
|1.10
|2.23
|42.58
|Eco Recyc.
|55.30
|-4.66
|97.00
|2.12
|0.13
|1.94
|28.51
