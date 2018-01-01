JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd

Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 539229 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE196R01012
BSE 14:42 | 12 Mar 240.00 8.50
(3.67%)
OPEN

241.60

 HIGH

241.90

 LOW

238.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 241.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 231.50
VOLUME 13200
52-Week high 408.00
52-Week low 90.10
P/E 51.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 241
Buy Price 235.10
Buy Qty 1200.00
Sell Price 240.90
Sell Qty 1200.00
OPEN 241.60
CLOSE 231.50
VOLUME 13200
52-Week high 408.00
52-Week low 90.10
P/E 51.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 241
Buy Price 235.10
Buy Qty 1200.00
Sell Price 240.90
Sell Qty 1200.00

Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd. (MAJESTICRESEARC) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Paul Merchants 4716.10 -0.74 485.76 1205.12 199.53 2005.25 2.35
Furure Market 79.95 -4.08 450.04 41.56 -18.35 0.00 -
Vimta Labs 199.45 2.62 440.78 47.46 5.97 6.29 31.71
JK Agri Genetics 1204.95 1.96 433.78 20.40 -6.25 28.40 42.43
Riddhi Siddhi Gl 604.95 -1.16 431.93 7.38 10.07 0.00 -
Sukhjit Starch 453.05 -1.53 334.35 52.72 3.75 28.48 15.91
Binani Inds 96.50 -2.08 302.72 450.93 21.15 2.51 38.45
Karuturi Global 2.02 4.66 302.50 54.24 33.68 0.07 28.86
Cupid 269.25 -1.66 299.41 21.07 4.09 17.36 15.51
Oriental Veneer 516.95 0.76 278.64 35.65 3.44 15.27 33.85
Oceanaa Biotek 165.80 -4.99 224.99 15.45 3.78 4.89 33.91
Archidply Inds. 82.10 -3.41 181.19 74.18 2.06 3.32 24.73
Sayaji Inds. 512.45 0.00 161.93 142.89 1.29 12.51 40.96
Kesar Terminals 147.55 8.89 161.12 11.02 4.21 16.37 9.01
Intl. Travel Hse 174.20 -1.47 139.19 49.91 0.89 10.77 16.17
Jiya Eco-Product 128.05 1.67 137.27 27.53 3.19 8.26 15.50
Pressman Adv. 51.20 -2.20 120.32 12.12 2.02 2.75 18.62
Atlas Cycles 179.60 0.00 116.74 145.03 0.24 7.23 24.84
Divyashakti Gran 94.95 3.21 97.51 18.09 1.10 2.23 42.58
Eco Recyc. 55.30 -4.66 97.00 2.12 0.13 1.94 28.51

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Majestic Research Services & Solutions: