JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Makan Agro Oils Ltd

Makan Agro Oils Ltd.

BSE: 519246 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Makan Agro Oils Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Makan Agro Oils Ltd

Makan Agro Oils Ltd. (MAKANAGROOILS) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) N.A.
Book Closure Date (Month) N.A.
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 519246
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group B
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange, Delhi Stock Exchange, Jaipur Stock Exchange

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Makan Agro Oils: